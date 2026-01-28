SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Bengaluru (SCMS Bengaluru), located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced admissions for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes for the 2026 intake. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), followed by a Personal Interaction (PI) round.

Candidates aspiring to apply for the BBA programmes at SCMS Bengaluru must appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET).

- Last Date for Payment for SET - 15th April, 2026

- SET Admit Card will be Live - 24th April, 2026 for Test 1 & 30 April, 2026 for Test 2