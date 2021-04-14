Secure future at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) during times of uncertainty by applying for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is all set to secure the future of bright students during this time of uncertainty, with the onset of SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2021. Health has always been a focus at Symbiosis International (Deemed University), especially during the times of COVID-19.

2020-21 was an unprecedented year but that did not deter SIU from fulfilling its commitment to its stakeholders. Working on a war footing, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) specially designed online coursework and constructive tools for the student's educational benefits.

Extremely qualified faculty guide the students at SIU. The faculties ensured that the courses for the semester ended on time without allowing the difficult challenges to interfere in the productive process. SIU provides top-class amenities for a better educational experience. The students are thoroughly trained for examinations that are conducted online.

During this time Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] also announced the commencement of the registration process for the well-known and prominent, Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as SET on the 27th of June 2021 across 83 Test Cities in India. Every year SIU conducts entrance tests for admission to its 12 institutes that offer 17 great futuristic programmes for the undergraduates in various versatile courses like Mass Communication, Law, Business Management, Engineering, Economics, Computer Applications and Liberal Arts.

There are three major symbiosis entrance tests that candidates need to know of namely,

SET (SET General) 2021;

SLAT - (SET Law) 2021; and

SITEEE - (SET Engineering) 2021.

Candidates willing to opt for law courses will apply for SLAT, candidates opting for engineering courses apply for SITEEE and those opting for any other course will apply for SET General exams. Candidates can apply for these entrance exams by filling up the online registration forms available on the university's official website (set-test.org). Any potential candidate is allowed to take more than one test given they plan and choose their test timing sessions accordingly. The registration process and payments close on 4th June 2021 at midnight.

The entrance test registration fee for SLAT and SET- General exam is INR 1950/- each. In addition to that, a candidate is also expected to pay the programme registration fee of INR 1000/- for each programme that they wish to apply for. The entrance test fee for SITEEE exam is INR 2000/-. The same includes the programme registration fee of the programme offered by the Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT). The test registration fees and the programme registration fees will strictly be non-refundable and non-transferable. Potential candidates can pay the concerned fee online or through demand draft.

The SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2021 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The sections in SET - General 2021 will carry 75 MCQ for 75 marks. SET General is divided into four segments:

General English,

Quantitative,

General Awareness,

Analytical and Logical reasoning

The SLAT 2021 exam is divided into five segments:

Legal Reasoning,

Logical Reasoning,

Analytical Reasoning,

Reading Comprehension, and

General Knowledge holding 75 MCQs for 75 marks in total.

SITEEE 2021 exam will have only three sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as a part of its test which will have 70 MCQs for 140 marks. SET General and SLAT will include the writing ability test (WAT).

Dr Rajani Gupte, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) says, "We are looking forward to meeting our next young and zestful set of potential students. Every year we receive a whole heap of application forms from young talented candidates and we are nothing but happy to serve them all with a world-class educational experience and state-of-the-art facilities. I wish all the best to the candidates who will be appearing for SET 2021."

The time duration for each of these tests will be 105 minutes (i.e.) 75 minutes for MCQs and followed by 30 minutes for WAT respectively. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The 12 institutes will then shortlist candidates for further admission process - including Personal Interaction (PI) - Writing Ability Test (WAT) / Studio Test (ST) - based on their respective entrance test scores. A candidate will only be considered for shortlisting for the programmes if they have paid the registration fee.

The entrance tests will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, simultaneously across 83 cities all over India. The tests will be conducted in two slots, the morning session, which will take place from 9:30 am to 11:15 noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 4:15 pm.

For online applications, please log in to (https://www.set-test.org)

