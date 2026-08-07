PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 7: SFO Technologies, the flagship electronics arm of the NeST Group, has partnered with US-based Smart IOPS to produce specialized AI data storage hardware at its Kochi facility, marking a major step forward for local high-tech manufacturing.

Through the tie-up, SFO has integrated Smart IOPS' proprietary 'TruRandom' controller technology into its production lines. The move allows SFO to build high-performance Solid State Drives (SSDs)--the fast, reliable storage components needed to run heavy Artificial Intelligence workloads, data centers, and supercomputers.

While India's electronics industry has grown through device assembly, making AI-grade hardware requires far greater precision, complex circuit design, and intense thermal control. SFO's local manufacturing of these drives signals a shift toward producing critical computing tech right from Kochi.