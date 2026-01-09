SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 9: Sharda World School recently set a benchmark for experiential education and community engagement by hosting its much-celebrated Winter Wonderland Carnival on 14 December 2025. The campus transformed into an enchanting festive destination, radiating warmth, joy, and global school culture--welcoming families, children, and well-wishers into a truly memorable experience.

The celebrations were made even more special with a delightful early visit from Santa Claus, whose presence filled the air with excitement and wonder, creating cherished moments for young learners and parents alike.

The event commenced under the visionary leadership of Mr. Prashant Gupta, Founder, Sharda World School, and was graced by the warm welcome address of Mr. Satyaki Banerjee, Head of School, along with the ELC Director and the school's esteemed Advisor, Dr. Garima Yadav. Their words reflected the school's commitment to nurturing confident, creative, and compassionate global citizens through meaningful learning experiences beyond the classroom.