Sharma Academy to start the registration process for a new batch of UPSC, IAS, and MPPSC aspirants

You would like to read
- La Excellence IAS Academy organizes India's biggest ever sporting event for UPSC aspirants at Bengaluru
- Krescon Coaches promotes the idea of living a purposeful life
- Chinmaya IAS Academy announces long-term weekend batches
- Legalflag.com makes judicial exams online coaching much accessible and affordable
- AKS IAS Academy Hyderabad bags 50+ Top All India Ranks in UPSC 2020
New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): Sharma Academy, a leading coaching institute in India, providing guidance to UPSC, IAS, and MPPSC aspirants, will begin its registration process for the upcoming batch in the month of May. Based out of Indore, the institute offers offline and distance-learning courses which can be pursued without the internet, making it hassle-free for students from diverse backgrounds.
Sharma Academy will offer the new batch of students exclusively designed notes, study material, and special test series for preliminary and main examination preparations. The 2000 pages hard copy notes are written in simple language to make them comprehensible to every student. These study materials encompass subjects such as General Studies, Management, History, Law, Sociology, and Polity. These notes are available in both Hindi and English and are also useful for prelims and mains preparations.
The academy also equips students with free online test series, Pendrive courses, SD card courses, and Tablet courses, which comes at a minimal cost. It also provides free MPPSC Coaching in Indore by its free video lectures of over 400 hours. Ease of access to information, without the use of the internet, is what sets Sharma Academy apart in assisting students from varying environments.
The flagship MPPSC course is a 12-month long course where aspirants are given guidance from the beginning and taught about every aspect of the State Civil Service Examination. Students who want to appear for UPSC, MPPSC, and IAS after the 12th standard can enroll with Sharma Academy for the Classroom Course Integrated Program for 3 years.
Sharma Academy provides an array of courses with a combination of preliminary exams, main exams, and interviews. Aspirants can pick and choose from the combination as per their own suitability and requirement. Course fee at Sharma Academy ranges from INR 48,000 to 2,20,000.
Since its establishment in the year 2010 by Surendra Sharma, Sharma Academy has positioned itself as an institute of national standards. The institute believes in targeted guidance wherein classes are targeted towards a particular exam. Classroom guidance at Sharma Academy improves a student's capacity to focus and learn.
Surender Sharma, Founder, Sharma Academy said, "We present a foundation course for students who are determined to go for civil services. We give them an opportunity to start preparing early with UPSC Coaching in Indore. The faculty at Sharma Academy provides customized guidance to their students to ensure the best outcome."
Preeti Asaiya, a student of Sharma Academy who was selected in MPPSC as ESIC, said, "I received the perfect guidance under Surendra Sir and his expert team. The study material provided is very easy to learn and selective for candidates. This coaching in Indore for MPPSC exam is the key to success. With the amazingly designed Distance Learning Course, the aspirants who are unable to join the class can be benefited by studying at home by tablet, pendrive, and SD Card Course."
Interested students can visit the official website of Sharma Academy and fill in the call-back request form. The team will get in touch with the aspirant to guide them with the entire registration process.
To know more visit: (https://www.sharmaacademy.com/)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor