Sidharth Malhotra & Ananya Panday are the new faces of Scott Eyewear, unveiling Soring Summer 2022.

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): As temperatures soar, Scott Eyewear, India's leading eyewear brand enters Spring-Summer with a new collection that will raise your glam quotient with its chic, enthralling vibes in a range of trend-forward sunglasses and optical frames. With Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday as their style ambassadors for the season, Scott Eyewear's latest range celebrates its 20th anniversary of being a leading eyewear brand with a refreshing approach to accessorising.

Splashes of various hues, a good-looking mixture of metallics and mattes, pastels and neutrals across a range of sunglasses and optical frames is what you can look forward to. Along with its diverse features, the Spring/Summer collection embraces creativity, passion and innovation in each element with a range that is appealing to the young and enthusiastic generation of the day.

In this Spring-Summer 2022 collection, Scott Eyewear offers chic and bold styles featuring a lot of Rounds, Cat-Eyes, Navigators and Wayfarers. The collection also sees a revival of many popular retro shapes that are sure to make their way into fashionista closets. With Retro-Squares, Modified-Aviators and Butterfly, the collection is about to redefine eyewear fashion. Sleek metallic frames, glamorous metallic embellishments and various plays of transparency & colours are the perfect additions to the Spring-Summer look.

The new Spring Summer campaign from Scott Eyewear featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday encapsulates premium fashion. Eyewear attitude characterised by the energies exuded by these two youth favourite stars, who are well known for their uber cool style quotient. The campaign conceptualization, production and Talent Coordination was managed by Bottomline Media Pvt Ltd.

The latest range is available at all leading Optical retail stores and department stores like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Central and Pantaloons, across the country. Price ranges from INR 1500 to INR 4000.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)