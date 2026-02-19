NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Smart Home Expo, India's largest smart tech event for residential and commercial spaces, returns for its 7th edition from April 28-30, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Building on the strong momentum of the previous edition, Smart Home Expo 2026 is set to bring the smart living and intelligent buildings ecosystem under one roof, with a 15,000 sqm gross exhibition area and 450+ exhibitors, in a format designed specifically for trade visitors. The three-day show brings together 450+ leading brands showcasing solutions across smart home technology, home automation, lighting technologies, audio-video solutions, smart security systems, smart building solutions, and consumer electronics, creating a focused platform for decision-makers to explore what's next and build business across the channel.

Smart Home Expo 2026 is supported by a strong lineup of partners across key categories. The show features Havells Crabtree as the Title Partner, Electronics Mart India Limited as the Powered By Partner, and KNX Association as the Technology Partner. The Platinum Partners include Sonos, Cinebels, ProFX, Miantic AV, Vinshek, Smato, CP Plus, Cavitak, and KEI, while the Premium Partners lineup includes Aero Digital, RTI, Marantz, Basalte, GM Modular, BenQ, Epson, Optoma, Focal Powered by Naim, ViewSonic, Raylogic Control Systems Pvt. Ltd., Klipsch, Theory, Loewe, Smart Node Automation, James Loudspeaker, Dorset, LG, CasaDigi, B.E.G., Origin Acoustics, Gallo Acoustics, Crestron, Rako Controls, Sonus Faber, JBL, Digilux AI, Krix, L-Acoustics, Sound & Vision, MDT Technologies, Moorgen, Lafit, EverGlow, JR Automation Technology, Nice Group, Quba Architectural Products, and Modo.

Smart Home Expo 2026 is also backed by key industry organisations, like the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and the Z-Wave Alliance, supporting the show as Supporting Partners, and the Council of Architecture coming on board as a Knowledge Partner. A key highlight for 2026 is the return of the AV Demo Rooms, created as purpose-built, acoustically treated environments where professionals can experience high-end home cinema and audio performance exactly as intended, across reference-grade speakers, immersive formats, premium projection, and integrated AV control. Curated with leading global and Indian brands, the AV Demo Rooms are designed to support serious evaluation, deeper product understanding, and high-quality conversations for the audio-video and custom integration community.

Smart Home Expo 2026 will also feature the dedicated KNX Pavilion, returning as a focused showcase for KNX manufacturers, with the pavilion expected to host leading KNX brands as part of the show's core automation ecosystem. Beyond the exhibition floor, Smart Home Expo continues to expand its experience-led and knowledge-led formats through Lighting Connect, Smart Space Awards, and the Smart Building Summit, giving visitors multiple ways to engage with design, technology, and real project thinking across the built environment. Lighting Connect brings the lighting design and technology community together to explore smart lighting, lighting controls, and human-centric design through focused conversations and practical insights.

The Smart Space Awards continue to recognise excellence where design and technology come together across residential and commercial projects, celebrating the teams shaping modern smart spaces. The Smart Building Summit is positioned as a dedicated forum exploring the future of intelligent buildings and connected spaces, bringing together perspectives on how innovation, strategy, and design are redefining the built environment. Entry is free for trade visitors, and visitor registration for Smart Home Expo 2026 is live: smarthomeexpo.short.gy/AsZ2cR