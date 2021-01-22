Sova Health Raises USD 350K from CIIE.CO, Practical VC and Others

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): https://ciie.co/ The Innovation Continuum for the Changemakers, has invested in a precision nutrition startup, Sova Health. The round also saw participation from Practical VC, Lets Venture & Angels. Sova Health helps prevent and manage lifestyle disease through nutrition. The company is building a proprietary AI-powered recommendation engine which factors in key health stats, personal goals and preferences combined with blood biomarkers to identify the most optimal food to achieve health goals. Sova has also been selected in BRINC's Food Tech accelerator.

To truly personalise nutrition and achieve safe and measurable results, one must start by looking under the hood to understand how our body responds to our current lifestyle and habits. Blood biomarkers are the medical gold standard to diagnose our body's nutritional state and identify any irregularities. Sova Health will be addressing the problems of over 450 million Indians (and growing!) who are suffering from diseases like obesity, thyroid, diabetes, and PCOD. Healthy consumption is a fast-growing $23 Bn market in India. The $1.2 Bn digital health market is growing at a 68% CAGR and set to be a $16 Bn market by 2025.

Sova Health is founded by Tanveer Singh, an experienced Indian tech entrepreneur (2nd-time founder and former national-level tennis player), Max Kushnir, an Israeli geneticist (M.Sc Cancer Genomics who has previously built a gut microbiome product) and Rahul Tiwari (B.Tech from IIT Roorkee with 6 years of experience at Walmart Labs).

Chintan Antani, https://ciie.co/ Spokesperson, said, "The one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition is largely ineffective. Sova applies science and technology to provide precision nutrition to consumers, which addresses the root cause of the health condition and brings efficiency to the process. There is a huge unmet need for this kind of an approach today."

Tanveer Singh, Co-founder, Sova Health, said, "Sova Health is a step towards uncomplicating food decisions and adopting a proactive, preventive and personalized healthcare routine that everyone can benefit from. https://ciie.co/ comes with a decade of experience in early-stage investing and provides the relevant support, mentorship and network introductions for a company like Sova Health that is in the process of building out their core technology. The fundraise will primarily be used to build out the first version of the AI-driven recommendation engine and bring in key talent across verticals."

https://ciie.co/ is The Innovation Continuum for the Changemakers. This continuum spreads across incubation, acceleration, seed and growth funding, and research. Founded at IIM Ahmedabad in 2002, as an academic centre, https://ciie.co/ has grown and pivoted to include acceleration, incubation, investment, research and publication. Overall, it aims to fill the multiple, ever-evolving gaps in the Indian innovation-driven entrepreneurship space in many ways. Among various initiatives, https://ciie.co/ has conceptualised and hosted India's first accelerator, created India's first and so far the only cleantech-focused fund, accelerated over 1000 entrepreneurs, invested in over 163 startups, inspired over 700000 with our publication - Stay Hungry Stay Foolish.

All the initiatives on the innovation continuum are aimed at supporting the fearless, innovation-driven entrepreneurs. Working with like-minded partners like corporates, government agencies, investors and academia, helps us push harder towards co-creating exponential change.

