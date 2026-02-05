VMPL New Delhi [India], February 5: Founded in 2014 by college backbenchers-turned-visionaries Mr. Prathamesh Belwalkar and Mr. Darshan Tikle, SpoiledIdeas began as a leap of faith straight out of engineering college. Within a month, their dream attracted two more innovators, Mr. Atharv Paranjpe and Mr. Rahul Singh, who joined hands to shape what would become one of India's most dynamic new-age agencies. Soon after, Miss Urmi Bhanushali joined them as a Director and handled the entire Digital Wing, taking SpoiledIdeas' vision of digital-first healthcare campaigns to the next level. What started as a passion for software and digital solutions soon carved a niche in Healthcare Marketing. At a time when very few believed healthcare could go digital, SpoiledIdeas tapped into creativity, strategy, and networking to build a portfolio of 500+ healthcare professionals and institutions, giving doctors, hospitals, and healthcare brands a powerful digital presence.

Notable Milestones & Campaigns: - Executed Wadia Hospital's Little Hearts Cyclothon, featuring Bollywood celebrity participation, including John Abraham, driving strong community engagement. - Conceptualised and delivered Laagu Bandu festive campaigns for Akshay Tritiya and Gudi Padwa, blending cultural relevance with digital storytelling. - Managed the launch of Mumbai's first orthopedic robot, unveiled in the presence of actor Atul Kulkarni. - Promoted the Bellwether Rising Star music event featuring legendary singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan. - Led social media and digital reputation management for Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, contributing to features in Vogue, Elle, industry awards, and a podcast collaboration with Raj Shamani. - Planned and executed Horizon Hospital's digital and AV campaigns, generating 5M+ views, improving digital visibility, patient outreach, and supporting a major Thane event attended by Hon. CM Shri Eknath Shinde.

- Strategised and managed the Zen Hospital launch, inaugurated by Former CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis. - Scaled Dr. Ashish Dhadas' YouTube channel from 600 to 6.5K+ subscribers within one year through a structured podcast-led content strategy. - Managing the digital presence of Dr. Anjalika Atrey, a Mumbai-based celebrity psychiatrist with 100K+ followers, including a high-impact podcast collaboration with Ranveer Allahbadia. Spoiledideas- Digital Marketing Company in Mumbai Address: 8thFloor, Room No: 826 & 827, Ajmera Sikova, Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086 Beyond Healthcare While healthcare remains its stronghold, SpoiledIdeas has successfully expanded into celebrity podcasts, PR campaigns, and cultural events, creating experiences that merge storytelling with strategy and build lasting impact.

SpoiledIdeas isn't just a digital marketing agency. It's where stories become strategies, and ideas turn into movements. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)