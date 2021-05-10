Sri Sri Tattva and bigbasket collaborate to Champion Health through Ayurveda

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Sri Tattva, India's leading health and wellness FMCG brand with a portfolio of over 550 products, has collaborated with bigbasket, India's largest online supermarket for a social campaign called #YourHealthFirst.

Under this, a dedicated section on the bigbasket mobile shopping app for Ayurveda has been activated with products and lifestyle tips powered by Sri Sri Tattva.

Through #YourHealthFirst, Sri Sri Tattva aims to educate customers with simple, practical, and effective tips for personal wellbeing and bring wellness inspired by Ayurveda for better health. Through a wide range of Ayurvedic products, including immunity boosters and those that provide stress relief, diabetes care, etc., the brands want to enable customers to adapt to the new normal for better mental and physical health.

"Customers have become more aware of their health and lifestyle during the pandemic and are giving equal importance to their physical and mental well-being. With this partnership, Sri Sri Tattva hopes to champion good health through Ayurveda and Siddha, both of which are rooted in India's history. The spirit of the partnership is to deliver good health at people's doorstep," said Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, speaking about this.

"bigbasket has always been a customer-first brand with the core philosophy of bringing the best products and services to consumers. We have thus partnered with Sri Sri Tattva to bring their exclusive range of products to our customers and empower them with better immunity and health through the power of Ayurveda. The partnership will also enable us to make a myriad of health and wellness products available at one place," said Hari Menon, Co-founder and CEO, bigbasket.

Sri Sri Tattva has listed over 140 Ayurveda and food products on bigbasket including their range of immunity building products that have seen a huge surge in demand. Some of the products include Sri Sri Tattva Kabasura Kudineer tablets, Amruth, Turmeric Plus, Shakti Drops and Tulasi Arka and Chyawanprash.

All the products will be available to bigbasket customers with exclusive discounts. There will also be a section featuring videos by renowned doctors and experts from Sri Sri Tattva on various topics such as building immunity, digestion, hypertension, diabetes, etc.

Sri Sri Tattva, founded under the inspiration of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, comes with a goal of promoting health and wellness worldwide. Through a global conglomerate, the brand offers products and services in multiple categories of Ayurveda Medicines, Supplements, Food, Personal Care, Home Care and Hygiene, Incense and Fragrances.

Established by committed individuals with nearly four decades of experience, Sri Sri Tattva comes with a 360-degree approach towards health and wellness including a state-of-the-art hospital, a College of Ayurveda Science and Research, inspired Doctors and Therapists, Panchakarma Wellness Centers, Spas and Clinics, Manufacturing facilities driven by technology and stringent control systems and a widely growing national and international presence. The brand has a holistic approach to health and wellness. Sri Sri Tattva's manufacturing facilities have earned some of the most prestigious certifications, such as cGMP COPP certificate, AYUSH Premium Mark Certification, ISO 22000:2008, HACCP, EU Organic and ANMAT GMP to name a few.

bigbasket is creating milestones in the online grocery market and has recently re-hauled its supply chains across cities to fulfil a majority of customer orders faster. The company's operations have expanded to 30 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month. bigbasket's differentiation lies in its supply chain integration for fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, and its strong private label brands. In 2020, bigbasket reached the milestone of USD 1 billion in annual revenues.

