StreamKar Shares Live Streaming Tips That Will Help the Streaming Community

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): More people than ever before in human history are performing for and creating their own micro-communities through the sheer power of original content. (https://www.streamkar.com) StreamKar is a platform built for those live streamers who want to take their performances and their audiences seriously. The StreamKar platform is designed specifically to help streamers not only create their own revenue flows, but also contribute to the larger community in more ways than one.

Earning through live streaming performances is a reality that StreamKar facilitates for all those brave creators who are willing to embrace this digital lifestyle. For those individuals out there who are just starting off, here are some tips that can help level up streams like never before.

Being Prepared

If going the extra mile is the aim, it is crucial to start putting effort into planning streams beforehand rather than just holding impromptu sessions without any purpose or direction. Writing down core talking points, testing the setup before going live, and making sure of internet bandwidth availability before the stream starts by limiting the number of connected devices to the Wifi, are good ways of preparing. Choosing subtle background music while streaming, especially for casual chit-chat sessions with the audience is a great way to get rid of those awkward silences.

Nurturing the Audience

StreamKar allows streamers to directly interact with their audiences in real-time through the video chat feature. Streamers can make full use of this awesome feature to get to know their audience and understand what they want. StreamKar allows content creators to be in complete control of what happens on chat so that they can kick out unwanted elements and drive discussions that happen on their stream. Talking directly to the camera, so that the audience feels like someone is talking to them personally, is a good way to drive engagement. Asking for suggestions from audience members about how one can make their stream better and giving shout-outs to those who deserve it are also great strategies.

Developing a Healthy Relationship with Technology

Even though StreamKar requires only a smartphone to go live, this doesn't mean streamers can't achieve that pro look and feel while streaming. Keeping the phone camera at eye level and maintaining a healthy distance between the phone and the face (an arm's length is ideal) are basic etiquette for a pro-level stream. Above and beyond this, streamers can invest in ear-buds with an in-built microphone to take their audio to the next level. Investing in a phone tripod or smartphone gimbal can make streams much more immersive and professional looking.

Paying Attention to the Environment

The live streaming window is a stage and for performers, the stage is a sacred place. Lamps and curtains can be used to experiment with lighting to achieve that perfect look. Streamers can also experiment with the position of their smartphones to modulate audio. It is important to invest some time in cleaning and arranging one's room by tailoring it exactly the way it should look for the audience. Syncing the purpose behind each stream with the environment, and changing its look and feel based on what is being performed are some good ways to improve audience retention. While streaming outdoors, making sure to keep the sun out of direct line of sight of the camera and choosing a location in the shade, like under a tree or on a veranda, are paramount.

Creating a Lifestyle around Streams

Being consistent with stream times so that followers know when to expect routine sessions is a powerful way to take streaming to the next level. Travelling to an unknown location and streaming from there, streaming practice sessions of music or art creation, creating regular streams where one reviews their favourite recipes, are some good ways of building a streaming lifestyle. These tactics help in building the identity of a streamer and also ensure that streaming becomes a natural part of life.

