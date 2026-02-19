Subodh Gupta, CEO, Lord's Mark Microbiotech, Conferred 'CEO of the Year' at Business Leader of the Year 2026 Event.

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord's Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured with the prestigious 'CEO of the Year' award at the 24th edition of Business Leader of the Year, held on February 16, 2026 at Taj Lands End. The award was presented by Dr. Rajiv Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Fun and Joy at Work, in respect of his trademarks, namely the "Business Leader Of The Year," adding further distinction to the recognition. Selected by an independent jury, the programme recognises leaders who combine business excellence with strong corporate governance, CSR commitment, and tangible contribution to national growth and welfare.

Under Gupta's leadership, Lord's Mark Microbiotech has sharpened its strategic focus on advanced cancer diagnostics and genetic testing while steadily strengthening its integrated pathology business. The company is building strong capabilities in molecular diagnostics, precision-driven laboratory solutions, and a technology-enabled pathology network that offers a comprehensive portfolio of routine and specialised diagnostic services supported by stringent quality controls and standardised protocols. Through high-quality, compliant, and scalable diagnostic infrastructure, it is expanding access to early detection and personalised healthcare, reinforcing India's growing oncology and genomics ecosystem. The pathology platform is further strengthened by the association of Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador, reflecting the brand's commitment to trust, credibility, and preventive healthcare awareness.

As part of its growth strategy, Lord's Mark Microbiotech is also expanding its footprint through a structured pan-India franchise model for Lord's Path, aimed at increasing accessibility to high-quality, reliable diagnostics while building a scalable and standardised national network. Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO Lord's Mark Microbiotech said, "This honour reinforces our responsibility to build globally competitive healthcare capabilities from India. As we look ahead, our focus will be on expanding advanced microbiological manufacturing, deepening R & D investments, and delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions that create long-term national and global impact." The ceremony was telecast in partnership with ET Now. The programme's Chairman Emeritus includes Dr. Arun Arora, Former President & CEO, The Economic Times and Chairman, Edvance Pre-schools Pvt. Ltd., and Dr. Harish Mehta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Limited.

The award comprises a trophy and citation, marking a significant milestone in Gupta's leadership journey and Lord's Mark Microbiotech's continued trajectory of growth and innovation. For more details, please visit www.lordsmarkbiotech.com , https://lordspath.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)