SVAR Group's newly launched magazine SVAR Retail features Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi on the cover adorned in Diosa Paris jewellery

Mumbai (Maharashtra), February 15 (ANI/PNN): The SVAR Retail magazine was launched by Rajendra Jain Managing Director and Dr Anita Jain, Joint Managing Director of SVAR Group, in the presence of Siddhant Jain, Director - SVAR Group, Vidhi Jain, Creative Director, SVAR Fine Jewelry and SVAR Media, Amit Sharma, COO, SVAR Media. Numerous global brands alongside a few famous Indian Jewelry, Fashion and Lifestyle Brands, and Bollywood celebs graced the occasion.

With a staggering response, several national and global legends and personalities congratulated the SVAR team and shared their best wishes, to name a few - Nathalie Colin, Co-founder and Creative Director, Maison Minuit Paris (France); Prida Tiasuwan, Chairman Pranda (Thailand), Ashish Pethe, Chairman- GJC & Director - Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers; Dr Saurabh Gadgil, CMD - PNG Jewellers; Sunil Nayak, CEO - Reliance Jewels;

Jaipur Beats, An Indo Western Fusion Band, India's Got Talent fame from Colours TV, performed their mix of traditional Rajasthani music and fusion for the SVAR Retail event to bring us closer to our roots.

Rajendra Jain, Managing Director of SVAR Group, said, "I am really excited to launch SVAR Retail magazine, which will cater to the fashion, lifestyle and jewelry industry. My rich experience in the jewelry industry at Swarovski enabled me to always remain close to the world of fashion, lifestyle and Bollywood, and now I enter this segment. I wish to provide a unique and innovative approach to SVAR Retail magazine and make consumers want to opt for this magazine. Through this magazine, I would like to help promote fashion, lifestyle and jewelry retail brands. I hope all our consumers continue to support us so that I can keep bringing them quality, innovative and interesting content. Very soon."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)