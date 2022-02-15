SVAR Group's newly launched magazine SVAR Retail features Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi on the cover adorned in Diosa Paris jewellery

You would like to read
- Next B-town Project 'Dharmasya', produced by Vidhi Acharya gears up for its release
- Skechers launches Street Ready Collection with Siddhant Chaturvedi
- FAME Publish magazine - stories that spread inspiration sell
- India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, shines on cover of FACE Magazine
- HarperCollins is proud to announce 'Not Just Cricket: A Reporter's Journey through Modern India' by Pradeep Magazine
Mumbai (Maharashtra), February 15 (ANI/PNN): The SVAR Retail magazine was launched by Rajendra Jain Managing Director and Dr Anita Jain, Joint Managing Director of SVAR Group, in the presence of Siddhant Jain, Director - SVAR Group, Vidhi Jain, Creative Director, SVAR Fine Jewelry and SVAR Media, Amit Sharma, COO, SVAR Media. Numerous global brands alongside a few famous Indian Jewelry, Fashion and Lifestyle Brands, and Bollywood celebs graced the occasion.
With a staggering response, several national and global legends and personalities congratulated the SVAR team and shared their best wishes, to name a few - Nathalie Colin, Co-founder and Creative Director, Maison Minuit Paris (France); Prida Tiasuwan, Chairman Pranda (Thailand), Ashish Pethe, Chairman- GJC & Director - Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers; Dr Saurabh Gadgil, CMD - PNG Jewellers; Sunil Nayak, CEO - Reliance Jewels;
Jaipur Beats, An Indo Western Fusion Band, India's Got Talent fame from Colours TV, performed their mix of traditional Rajasthani music and fusion for the SVAR Retail event to bring us closer to our roots.
Rajendra Jain, Managing Director of SVAR Group, said, "I am really excited to launch SVAR Retail magazine, which will cater to the fashion, lifestyle and jewelry industry. My rich experience in the jewelry industry at Swarovski enabled me to always remain close to the world of fashion, lifestyle and Bollywood, and now I enter this segment. I wish to provide a unique and innovative approach to SVAR Retail magazine and make consumers want to opt for this magazine. Through this magazine, I would like to help promote fashion, lifestyle and jewelry retail brands. I hope all our consumers continue to support us so that I can keep bringing them quality, innovative and interesting content. Very soon."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor