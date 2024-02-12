SwiftNLift Media Group Recognizes Business Excellence at Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar
SwiftNLift Media Group Recognizes Business Excellence at Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar
VMPL
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: SwiftNLift Media Group, a leading media organization dedicated to promoting innovation and excellence in business, successfully hosted the prestigious Maharashtra Udyogratn Purskar at the Four Point Hotel in Kharadi, Pune on January 13, 2024. The event was attended by distinguished personalities from various sectors, making it a grand celebration of business accomplishments.
The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals, including Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhary, MLA Surendra Pathare, Shyamrao Pathare, Nainesh Chaughule, and Mahendra Pathare. Their presence added significant value to the occasion, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the unsung heroes of the business world.
Nilesh Sabe, the CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, and his dedicated team were lauded for their exceptional organization of the event.
SwiftNLift Media Group
SwiftNLift Media Group is a dynamic media organization committed to fostering innovation and excellence in business. Through its diverse platforms, the group provides a stage for entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and contribute to the growth of their respective industries. With a focus on recognizing and celebrating business excellence, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the business world.
Below are the names of the award winners
1. Manoj Potdar - M CAD SOLUTION - Most Outstanding Mechanical Design Training Institute In Pune with Placement
2. Kailas Navale - Owner - Rajeshwari Flowers, Ma Saheb Mina Tai Thakre Flower Market, Dadar - Most Successful Young Entrepreneur of the Year
3. Ramesh Anuse - Sahyadri Crop Solutions, Pune - Excellence In Agricultural Marketing
4. D.S. KALANTRI BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS, NASHIK - Young Achiever Award
5. SAAKAR CONSULTANCY - Best Redevelopment Project Management Consultant of the Year
6. Vijaykumar Patil - - Elegant Aroma Farms - Entrepreneur of the Year in Export and Import of Agricultural Products
7. Rupesh Parulekar - - Parulekar Patterns and Foundry - Intrapreneur of the Year
8. Manish Nakrani - REDWOP CHEMICALS PVT. LTD. - Entrepreneur of the Year In Manufacturing Business Construction Chemicals
9. Abhijeet Gaikwad - Civil Engineer and Vastu Expert - VASTU TECH BHOR - Civil Engineering Firm of the Year
10. Jagruti Jadhav - J. K. BHARAT GAS - Women Entrepreneur of the Year
11. Abdul Khatri - Proprietor - BK ENTERPRISES - Best Company of the Year
12. Nitin Shrirame - NS 24 Design and Construction - Best Organisation of the Year
13. Prashant Jagtap - - J.P. Enterprises - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
14. Yogesh Zende - Owner - Shri Rameshwar Agro Mall & High-tech Nursery's - Sustainable Agriculture Practice's Award
15. Ayub Shaikh - Chauranginath Agro Producer Campany Ltd. - Modern Farming Technology Award
16. SARFARAZ MOMIN & AJAJ MOMIN - Huda Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Chicken Producer and Processor
17. Ashish Khairnar & Nakul Patil - The StockEra - Excellence in Stock Market
18. Pravin Nagare - Encrypticsecurity Private limited - Best Educational Institute In Asia & IT Industry Leadership Awards
19. Rohit Kanitkar - Owner - Forzafootball, Pune - Creative Entrepreneur of the Year
20. Anil Gavade - Shri Biroba Agro Industries - Agri. Business Excellence Award
21. Bhavesh Daki - MAP RESORT PVT LTD - Most Admired GM of the Year
22. MAP RESORT PVT LTD - Best Resort In Alibaug
23. Ashok Todkar - CANDOR GROUP OF COMPANY - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
24. Dattatray Kobarne - Unique International School - Principal of the Year
25. Rahul Khanderao - Imoneypower Financial Services - Entrepreneur of the Year (Innovation In Financial Services)
26. Shreyas Mahashabde - Gratitude Developers, Shree Gajanan Developers, Modkeshwar Developers - Innovation in Smart Building Technology Integration
27. Shrikrishna Mane - MD - SAMRAJYA GROUP - One of the Best Manpower Services Management Provider Company In Maharashtra
28. Swati Suryawanshi - Swamini Makeover - Beauty Influencer of the Year
29. SAMBHAJI MAGAR - - GS24 INTERIO SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD. - Most Promising Company of The Year
30. Vinayak Gajghat - G. V. Beverages LLP - Quality Brand and Product of the Year
31. Niranjan Nikalje - Initio Consultancy Pvt Ltd - Best Business Consultant Award of the Year
32. Mangesh Kalyankar - Saiba Amartullya - Best Tea Maharashtra Award
33. Vishal Ughade - - Vintech Packaging Systems - Young Entrepreneurs of The Year
34. Dharmesh Chauhan - J.K.Lifescience PVT.LTD - Outstanding pharmaceutical industry
35. Ankush Apte - Aayushya Vyasanmukti and Punarwasan Kendra - Best Social Worker
36. Badrinarayan Muley - - VMS. Group - Innovation In Talent Acquisition and Management
37. Anosh Pagi -- Aarush Events - Outstanding wedding planning service
38. Gaurav Kothari - Kothari Events & Decorators - Excellence in Event Design and Decor
39. VIKRRANT BANSODE - - SOFT LAND TECHNOLOGY - Entrepreneur of the Year in Construction
40. Nagesh Mane - Mane Engineering Service - Entrepreneur of the Year In Product or Businesses Construction Material
41. Mahesh Mane - - Profitmudra Trading - Share Market Innovator of the Year 2024
42. Navanath Gulhane - - Maharashtra Academy and Coaching Classes - Young Achiever Award
43. Girish Elekar - Elekar Electronic & Furniture - Most Successful Entrepreneur In Electronic Business
44. Kaveri Sutar - Shubhra Sadi Center - Most Admired Women & Wear Brand of the Year
45. Priti Hingmire - Founder & Managing Director - Doctors Hub (Super specialty Polyclinic Chain) - Best Franchise Business In Healthcare Award
46. Satish Jagadish Maral (Deshmukh) - Best Social Activities Award
47. Rajesh Salgar - Founder - Daund Udyog Samuh FB group - Best Emerging Helping Hands of the Year
48. Agare - - Digital Techists Consulting - Startup of the Year 2024
49. Shyamala Pangarkar - - Aayadii Astro Vastu - Women Icon of the Year
50. Rekha Mane - Saisadhana Agro Farmer Producer Company Limited Ambajogai - Best Organization for Women Talents Development
51. Asit Patel- IITians Science Academy - Outstanding In IIT-JEE / NEET Chemistry Faculty Award
52. Prof. Dipak Patil - - Sakshi Group of Business - Young Entrepreneur of the Year
53. Prachi Toshniwal - - Shri Vastu Vision - BEST VASTU CONSULTANT
54. Anand Reddy - - Rainbow Holidays - Enterprineur of the Year
55. Kishor Khedkar - Shree Shree Flowers & Decorators - Entrepreneur of the Year In Event Management
56. Aniket Bagal - EES WEBB DIGI SOLUTIONS PVT LTD - Best Marketing Company of the Year
57. Marathi Udhyoojak - Best Stock Market Training Institute In Maharashtra.
58. Viju Mandhare - Ideal Science Institute, Baramati - Nobel Teacher Lifetime Achievement Award 2023
59. Ajinkya Aher - Jagdamb Cleaning Services - Best Cleaning Service Provider
60. Asif Inamdar - Muscle Meal - Most Successful Entrepreneur of the Year
61. Dr Omkar Mohite - Shree Nature clinic - Best Healthcare Entrepreneur
62. Nilesh Thakare - Managing Director and Founder - Daccess IT Infra PVT. LTD. - Most Successful Young Entrepreneur of the Year
63. Prashant B. Muley - Balsons Heavy Lift and Shift - Professional Service Business of the Year
64. Dr Pravin Akela - - GMK Technologies Pvt.Ltd. - Best and Powerful CEO of the Year
65. Kishore Pinglikar -Tejman Associates / Marathwada Business Forum - Man of achievements Award
66. Machindra Shelke - Popular Packers and Movers - Transportation and Logistics Business of the Year
67. Manoj Ghule - Ghule Trading Company - Young Entrepreneur of the Year
68. Gajendra Salunke - Gajanan Trading Company - Entrepreneur of the Year In Trading Business
69. Sanket Sudam Nale - - Krishnali Agro Agency - Adarsh Krishi Young Entrepreneur
70. Vikas Darekar - Jai Malhar Udyog Samuh - Innovative Business Of the Year
71. Dr Sushilraje Deshmukh - S S Deshmukh Jewellers - Entrepreneur of the year Jewellery, building and real estate
72. Snehal Borade - - The Trendy House Interior studio - Outstanding interior design firm of the year
73. Vinita Borade - The Trendy house interior studio - Outstanding interior design firm of the year
74. Sahyadri Infracon - Young entrepreneurs of the year
75. Bhushan Dutte & Pushpak Wani - Acceleration Training Center - Outstanding software Training and Placement company of the year
76. Uttam Balte - - Omratna Group of Companies - Hotel Omratna Amruttulya & Tea Mahal - Hotel Business Development Growth of Year 2023
77. Ar. Shubham Wanare - Shivmudra Architect and Associates - Architect of the Year
78. Santosh Potdar - Studio Infinity and Heritage Events - Creative and Live Event Award
79. Appaso Patil - - Om Sai Shyam Trading - Entrepreneur of the Year in Trading Business
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:30 PM IST