PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 2: Synergy Quantum (SQ) today announced SynQ RF Intelligence, a next-generation camera-free wireless intelligence platform designed to help organizations detect presence, movement, occupancy patterns, and safety-related activity indicators in physical spaces using radio-frequency (RF) signal behaviour. SynQ RF Intelligence is an ambient sensing platform that transforms WiFi into a privacy-first, camera-free solution for understanding and monitoring physical spaces. Beyond detecting presence and movement, the platform enables contactless awareness of vital signs, including breathing, pulse, and heart rate, while also recognizing everyday activity patterns--all without the use of cameras, microphones, or wearable devices. - A privacy-first WiFi sensing platform designed to detect presence, motion, and occupancy through wireless signal intelligence, without cameras, wearables, or continuous visual monitoring. It enables contactless monitoring of vital signs, including breathing, pulse, and heart rate, works even when a person is sleeping or sitting, and supports through-wall presence detection where line-of-sight is unavailable.

SynQ RF Intelligence is designed for environments where situational awareness is important, but continuous video, audio, or wearable-based monitoring may be intrusive, impractical, or unsuitable. The platform is intended for smart buildings, healthcare and elderly-care facilities, enterprise campuses, defence environments, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure sites. Unlike traditional surveillance systems that rely on cameras or microphones, SynQ RF Intelligence analyses subtle changes in wireless and RF signal patterns caused by human presence and movement. These signal variations are transformed into privacy-preserving operational intelligence, including presence detection, motion awareness, occupancy trends, abnormal inactivity detection and safety-related event indicators. "With SynQ RF Intelligence, our ambition goes beyond sensing. We are building a privacy-first intelligence layer for the physical world that does not rely on cameras or wearables and is secured for the quantum era. The platform can help make buildings, workplaces, healthcare facilities and mission-critical environments safer and more responsive by enabling presence and movement detection, including through-wall awareness where line-of-sight is unavailable. In healthcare and elderly-care settings, it can also provide contactless awareness of vital signs such as breathing, pulse, and heart rate. Wireless signals already surround us; our mission is to transform them into trusted intelligence that makes physical spaces safer, smarter, and more respectful of privacy. SynQ RF Intelligence is not simply a sensing product, it is a step toward a future of intelligent, privacy-preserving, and quantum-secure environments." -- Jay Oberai, Co-Founder & CEO, Synergy Quantum.

Why SynQ RF Intelligence As physical spaces become more connected, organizations increasingly need real-time awareness of occupancy, movement, inactivity, and unusual activity patterns. At the same time, expectations around privacy and cybersecurity continue to rise. Camera-based systems can be unsuitable in private rooms, sensitive workspaces, care environments, and restricted facilities, while wearables depend on user adoption and basic motion sensors often provide limited context. SynQ RF Intelligence addresses this gap by creating an invisible, privacy-first sensing layer powered by RF and wireless signal intelligence. The product identity reflects its core function: converting subtle changes in the surrounding radio-frequency environment into actionable awareness about presence, movement, occupancy, wellbeing patterns, and safety-related activity indicators. Because it works entirely without cameras, the same RF intelligence layer can support contactless vital-sign awareness, including breathing, pulse, and heart-rate signals while a person is sleeping or sitting, and can extend to through-wall presence detection where line-of-sight is blocked.

Core Capabilities SynQ RF Intelligence is designed to provide a richer understanding of physical spaces than simple presence detection alone. By analysing how the human body naturally influences surrounding wireless and RF signals, the platform can detect presence, movement, occupancy patterns, contactless vital signs, and changes within an environment, all without capturing video, images, or audio. Quantum-Secure by Architecture The term quantum-secure is used here in a precise security context: SynQ RF Intelligence is designed to protect the sensing ecosystem, not to imply that the RF sensing mechanism itself is quantum. The product's security focus is on device identity, telemetry protection, secure communication, key lifecycle governance, and integration with quantum-resilient cryptographic controls.

- Quantum-resilient secure communication between sensing nodes, gateways, and enterprise systems. - Strong device identity and authentication for trusted onboarding of sensing nodes. - Encrypted telemetry to protect presence, occupancy, and activity metadata. - Secure key lifecycle management for edge devices and gateways. - On-premises and edge deployment options for privacy-sensitive and high-security environments. - Audit-ready architecture for governance, compliance, and operational accountability. Target Use Cases SynQ RF Intelligence can be applied across a wide range of environments. Some deployments leverage existing WiFi infrastructure, while others use CSI-capable hardware for deeper sensing capabilities, extending from everyday operational environments to mission-critical settings. Responsible and Privacy-First Innovation Synergy Quantum is positioning SynQ RF Intelligence as a privacy-first sensing platform designed to provide meaningful environmental awareness without turning every space into a camera-monitored zone.

By sensing presence, movement, activity patterns, potential falls, sleep behaviour, and contactless vital signs such as breathing, pulse, and heart rate, SynQ RF Intelligence helps organizations care for people while preserving privacy. This makes it particularly well suited for healthcare, elderly-care, and assisted-living environments, where continuous awareness is important but intrusive monitoring may be unsuitable. With capabilities such as contactless vital-sign awareness and through-wall presence detection, the platform is designed to support safer, more responsive, and privacy-conscious environments while maintaining the highest standards of trust, security, and respect for individual privacy. About Synergy Quantum Synergy Quantum is a quantum and AI cybersecurity company. The Company's mission is to protect the data that powers civilisation and safeguard the networks that connect it, by building the symbiotic intelligence layer where quantum security and artificial intelligence converge into a single, sovereign defence fabric for the digital age. The company engineers quantum-secure communications, post-quantum cryptographic transition frameworks, and trusted military-grade infrastructure to protect governments, critical industries, and global enterprises through one of the most consequential security transformations of the digital age. Synergy Quantum delivers comprehensive post-quantum cryptography solutions across both hardware and software domains, supporting sovereign control over cryptographic infrastructure, secure systems, and national-scale digital ecosystems.

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