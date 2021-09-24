TAGG Verve Ultra launching on 25th September on Amazon at 2,999 INR

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAGG, a leading homegrown tech-driven lifestyle electronics brand is all set to launch their new smartwatch TAGG Verve Ultra in India on 25th September 2021. TAGG Verve Ultra will be available on (https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09FP4T8JV) Amazon (https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09FP4T8JV) at INR 2,999/-.

TAGG Verve Ultra is the latest addition to the Verve Series. It is the 1st Smartwatch in India with a 1.69" Dual 3D Curved Display powered by the industry-leading Nordic Chipset for top-notch performance and OS fluidity. The watch also boasts Sense+™ Technology that improves the accuracy of the biometric sensors.

Notify Me link for TAGG Verve Ultra: Amazon link - (https://amzn.to/2XPMAhS)

TAGG Verve Ultra - A Stylish Smartwatch loaded with Features for an Energetic Lifestyle

Time to change your daily routine as now you have your fitness buddy. Make your health your priority with Curvy yet affordable, TAGG Verve Ultra - the first smartwatch in India to feature a 3D Curved Display. TAGG Verve Ultra is here with solutions to all problems. It is equipped with health tracking metrics like Real-Time 24X7 SpO2, which helps measure your current blood oxygen saturation continuously. Other health-oriented features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and female health tracking, etc. which will help the users lead a healthy lifestyle.

TAGG Verve Ultra has Industry-Leading Nordic Chipset for the improved Performance, better accuracy and UI Fluidity which makes this smartwatch even more eligible to be in your collection.

Ultra-Wide 3D Curved Display - A 1.69" Ultra-Wide IPS-LCD Dual 3D curved display delivers a clear image that improves your unique viewing experience. With 240x280 pixel resolution one can have an easy glance at the activities. TAGG Verve Ultra features Live Watch faces and 50+ default and cloud-based watch faces to complete your unique viewing experience.

Variants - The smartwatch will be available in 16 variants of straps with vibrant 13 colours while the app supports both Android and iOS.

IP68 Water-Resistance - No more looking out even for a swimming partner as TAGG Verve Ultra is here with water resistance upto IP68 to record your moments even when you are enjoying in the pool.

Blood Oxygen Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor and Sleep Tracker - Apart from being an attractive smartwatch, TAGG Verve Ultra has a Heart Rate Sensor that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day. This has SpO2 measurement as well that measures blood oxygen saturation. TAGG Verve Ultra also monitors the sleep quality so no one will compromise their health for work.

Menstrual Cycle Tracker - Keeping Women's health in mind, TAGG Verve Ultra tracks menstrual cycles so one doesn't have to keep a track and can concentrate on other important things.

Ultra Lightweight with upto 10-days Battery Life - TAGG Verve Ultra weighs only 44.8 grams, when fully charged, one can practice all activities for upto 10 days, uninterrupted.

Additional Features - Not just the above features, it has a calculator for ease-of-access and an in-built Arcade game that gives the user nostalgic Vibes.

In addition to this, TAGG Verve Ultra has SMS and Call Alerts that can help you take just the important calls, 5 days weather forecast, multiple sports modes, a stopwatch to keep a track of your activities, in-app GPS tracking and what not?

TAGG, India's leading consumer Electronics Brand, originated with the aim of making quality affordable. TAGG engineers' quality products/solutions for consumers worldwide and seek to change the way one lives, work and play with their mobile electronics.

With a solidified reputation and longstanding commitment to customers, TAGG continues to grow while setting new goals on maintaining its core values of smart, protective products.

