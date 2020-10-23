Taneira by Titan launches its flagship store in Mumbai

Taneira, the youngest brand from the House of Titan, continues to expand its successful retail journey in India, launches its first flagship store in Mumbai.

Located on Turner Road, Bandra, this is the brands' third store in the city. The brand continues to expand its retail footprint in India with the Turner store launch being the third new retail outlet in the past two months.

Sprawled across 1800 sq ft, the store offers an elaborate range of 2300 products, perfect for all kinds of occasions. The new Taneira outlet offers sarees, ready to wear blouses, stoles, dupattas, and unstitched kurtas with dupattas.

The unparalleled store offers 60 clusters of sarees and unique designs including revival products with Tata's guarantee of trust and authenticity. These range from Kanjeevaram, South Silk, Ikkat, Benarasi, Cotton, Silk Cotton, Tussar, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Paithini, etc.

"Commitment towards Indian textiles and karigars has been the reason for Taneira's growth. We continue to expand our retail footprint in the country with recent launches in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. We are proud to be pioneers with superior craftsmanship and fine quality products with Tata's guarantee of trust and authenticity. We are certain that our new flagship store will provide an unrivaled experience to our customers. Our new festive collection-Tasvi and the wide variety of offerings available at the store will ensure that we cater to the cosmopolitan demands of our customers in the city," said Rajeshwari Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer, Taneira sharing her thoughts on the occasion.

The journey of the brand has been prolific and it has received an incredible response from its customers. With stores across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai, it is currently the fastest-growing brand from Titan Company Ltd.

Taneira celebrates Indian handicrafts and aims to provide hand-woven, hand-crafted and pure ethnic wear to the customers. In line with this brand goal, the new store is lined with vibrant product ranges that cater to the various flavours of this festive season.

Derived from the word 'tan' meaning body and 'Eira', the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft, and knowledge) and meaning 'Earth' in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, the authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibers: the best of India under one roof.

Taneira - the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship.

The brand carefully curates products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization, and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble.

Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 14 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

