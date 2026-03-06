HT Syndication New Delhi [India], March 5: Tattva Wellness Spa, the premier wellness spa brand in India, proudly announces the unveiling of its latest spa located at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, thereby enhancing its expanding presence in Delhi NCR to a total of 8 spas. This new spa opening underscores Tattva's dedication to making high-quality, holistic wellness more accessible to both residents and visitors in the city. Nestled within the Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, the spa serves as a refined urban retreat crafted for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. Ideal for hotel guests and West Delhi locals alike, this new spa facility offers a tranquil refuge from the bustling pace of metropolitan life.

A Premium Wellness Retreat Designed For You The new spa includes: - Three private therapy suites designed for tailored treatments - One exclusive couple's suite for shared rejuvenating experiences Each suite is equipped with private steam and shower amenities, ensuring a seamless and opulent spa experience. Fusing the principles of Ayurveda with current relaxation styles, Tattva's skilled therapists curate personal experiences that relieve the burdens of modern-day stressors. Accessible Luxury With Introductory Offers Tattva's 60-minute full-body therapies begin at INR 3,000, presenting professional, high-quality wellness services at competitive pricing. Guests can pick from a variety of popular treatments, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Abhyanga, and Potli therapies, all expertly designed to alleviate stress, restore harmony, and foster long-term wellness.

The spa also offers signature facials such as Shine, Rejuvenate, and Pure, which come with a detailed consultation for understanding the skin concerns and related suggestions. The facial products from VILASA by Tattva Spa are proven for specifically targeting typical skin concerns to achieve visibly revitalized skin. To mark our grand opening, we are pleased to extend a limited-time inaugural benefit. Throughout the launch month, enjoy up to 50% savings on our 60- and 90-minute signature therapies, available Monday to Thursday, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Introducing Value-Driven Spa Memberships Tattva Wellness Spa rolls out four membership deals: SIMPLI Spa (6 months), Peace (8 months), Serenity (12 months), and Tranquility (18 months), all set up to match varying levels of commitment to self-care. These plans provide extended validity, greater value over time, and priority access to various treatments, with select options allowing family members to share in the benefits.

Strengthening A Trusted Hospitality Partnership This launch further strengthens Tattva's collaboration with Radisson Hotels, bringing its reputable wellness expertise to premium hospitality venues and providing curated spa experiences for both hotel guests and local residents. Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Founder & Director of Tattva Wellness Spa, stated: "Delhi remains a key market for Tattva, and our launch at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, allows us to extend our signature wellness experiences to a growing audience in West Delhi. Our focus has always been on creating calming spaces that encourage guests to pause, reset, and prioritise self-care through thoughtfully designed therapies." About Tattva Wellness Spa

With over 100 locations in India and 13+ years of experience, Tattva Wellness Spa is celebrated for delivering consistent, professional and high-quality wellness experiences grounded in holistic principles. Inspired by the five elements--Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Akash--Tattva encourages mindful self-care through its guiding philosophy: "Live More--Do More." For appointments, memberships, and launch offers, visit https://tattvaspa.com/