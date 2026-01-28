PNN New Delhi [India], January 28: Rooted in national pride and powered by India's passion for cricket, TCL India's Republic Day Cricket Mania campaign transforms the festive season into an immersive entertainment experience. As the Global No.1 Mini LED TV brand, according to Omdia, TCL brings its premium TV lineup to the forefront, inviting consumers to enjoy stadium-like action with stunning visuals and powerful performance, right from the comfort of their homes. Under the campaign, customers who purchase 55-inch and above TCL QD Mini LED TVs or 75-inch and above TCL QLED TVs from authorised TCL retail partners between 13 January and 31 January 2026 stand a chance to win live cricket match tickets or Rohit Sharma signed goodies* through a nationwide consumer contest.

This campaign underscores TCL's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-quality innovations that elevate everyday entertainment and enrich consumer lifestyles. The QD Mini LED TV range brings together the brilliance of Quantum Dot technology and the precision of Mini LED backlighting, resulting in stunning visuals with exceptional clarity, vivid colors, and deeper blacks, creating a truly immersive viewing experience this festive season. With higher peak brightness, a wider color gamut, advanced HDR support, and fluid motion performance, the range delivers a cinematic experience that transforms the living room into a home theatre. Designed to be future-ready, the QD Mini LED series also features sleek, refined aesthetics that complement modern interiors without compromising on performance.

Complementing this lineup, TCL's QLED TVs continue to set benchmarks in vibrant color reproduction and sharp picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, the QLED range delivers rich, lifelike visuals, enhanced brightness, and long-lasting color accuracy, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking premium performance with everyday reliability. Together, TCL's QD Mini LED and QLED portfolios offer a versatile range of advanced display solutions tailored to diverse entertainment needs. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India, said, "Republic Day is a time to celebrate India's progress and shared pride as a nation. With 'Republic Day Cricket Mania,' we aim to offer our customers not just advanced television technology, but memorable experiences that reflect India's deep love for cricket. We look forward to making this festive season even more special for our customers."

To participate, customers must scan the official TCL QR code available at retail touchpoints or on TCL's digital platforms to access the campaign microsite. Participants are required to register by submitting their contact details and valid proof of purchase. As part of the social engagement element, customers must click a photo using the official Republic Day cricket-themed digital frame and share it publicly on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #TCLRepublicDay, while tagging Instagram @TCL_India or Facebook TCL Electronics (TheCreativeLifeIndia). The post link must be submitted on the contest landing page to complete the entry. From all valid and verified entries, 20 lucky winners will be selected through a randomised draw. Winners will be announced via TCL India's official communication channels, including social media and email.

Customers can follow TCL India on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X to stay updated on campaign announcements, winner reveals, and exclusive content throughout the Republic Day celebrations. About TCL Electronics Inspire Greatness with TCL TCL is a leading global technology brand across display panels, televisions, home comfort, and mobile devices. Founded in 1981, TCL operates its manufacturing and R & D centres worldwide, with products and services available in over 160 countries. TCL is recognised as the Global Top 1 Ultra-Large Screen TV Brand and Global Top 1 Mini LED TV Brand, based on shipment market share of 85-inch and above TVs and Mini LED TVs in 2024, according to OMDIA.

At TCL, we are dedicated to improving people's lives and experiences through innovative technology. Our products and services aim to solve real-world problems, bring joy to families and friends, and contribute to a safer and healthier world. We aspire to inspire and empower people everywhere to pursue greatness in their everyday lives. For more information, visit https://www.tcl.com/in/en Follow TCL India: Instagram: tcl_india Facebook: @TheCreativeLifeIndia Twitter: @tcl_india YouTube: @TCLIndia (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)