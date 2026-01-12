VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 12: India's stock market education landscape is crowded with courses, content creators, and quick-learning promises. Yet, despite unprecedented access to information, a majority of aspiring traders fail to sustain themselves in live markets.

The reason is not intelligence or effort.

The reason is a fundamental gap in how trading is taught.

Most institutes teach what to trade. Very few teach how to become a trader.

This is the gap StockSprint was built to address.

Why Traditional Trading Education Falls Short

For years, stock market education has followed a familiar pattern:

- Charts on screens

- Strategies on slides

- Certifications at the end

But markets do not reward certificates. They reward discipline, risk control, and decision-making under pressure.