The Guardians scores a Century on Akshaya Tritiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading, non-broking, real estate consulting firm, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory sold more than 100 units on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, proving it is Mumbai real estate's numero uno this year.
The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya has turned out to be a real estate sales blockbuster. The Guardians Real Estate Advisory continues to top the podium in sales volume and value not only in the Western Suburbs but also in the Central Suburbs and South Mumbai. The firm's project mandates in Thane, Pune and Bengaluru rounded off the day's business. The Guardians sold more than 100 residences, offices and retail spaces - worth INR 135 crore - in 1 day on May 3, 2022.
Commenting on the sales success, Ram Naik - Director, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory said, "Given that Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days to acquire property, the real estate market has seen an uptick given the current positivity of buyer sentiments. Also, consumers leveraged the opportunity to buy real estate due to the low interest rates and lucrative payment plans provided by the developers along with other exciting offers. The sales momentum saw a sharp rise as this was also the last opportunity for real estate buyers before a potential price hike. This year's Akshaya Tritiya has shown that systemic support by the authorities can enable bullish occasions such as this for the industry.''
The Guardians has overtaken leading real estate firms in sales volume and value in FY 2021-22 and has evolved into one of the fastest-growing organisations in the sector.
