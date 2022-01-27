The New World-Class Facility for Whirlpool Corporation's Global Technology & Engineering Center in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Whirlpool Corporation announced the relocation to a new facility in Pune for the Global Technology & Engineering Center (GTEC) of its Global Product Organization.

GTEC is one of the largest innovation centers for Whirlpool around the world and a critical arm to its global product research and development. India has been a great source of talent with strong capabilities that accelerate GTEC's role as one of the innovation powerhouses of Whirlpool. GTEC is engaged in developing current and future technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, Industry 4.0, enabling purposeful innovations for Whirlpool.

The GTEC team contributes incredible ideas and translates them into user-friendly home solutions that have and continue to improve people's everyday lives. The team is instrumental to support the Global Product Organization to deliver product leadership for Whirlpool.

The new GTEC office is a future-ready workplace with world-class facilities designed according to the latest Whirlpool Winning Workplace strategy. The open work space with natural light, collaboration spaces, flexi-desks, and conference rooms with state-of-the-art collaboration tools fosters agility, collaboration and creativity.

Whirlpool is committed to providing employees with a winning workplace where there is an engaging environment that is energetic, welcoming and functional. GTEC truly values its talent and is recognized by the industry as one of the leading employers.

"At GTEC, our growth strategy includes nurturing our extensive talent base and helping them build their capabilities by offering a workplace that helps incubate ideas and transform them into brilliant outcomes. This new home of innovations empower our team to deliver best-in-class home solutions for consumers," said Radhakrishnan Kodakkal, Head of GTEC, Global Product Organization, Whirlpool Corporation. "India is well established as the talent hub for digital and emerging technologies with a strong base on software and hardware expertise."

Speaking on this, Kenneth Kleinhample, Vice President, Engineering, Global Product Organization, Whirlpool Corporation, said, "The GTEC center in Pune will serve as a strategic partner for global product and technology teams, providing best-in-class solutions in specific domains. Driving execution excellence, operational efficiencies, and innovation and growth have been some of our top priorities. This center will be critical in accelerating product innovation to make consumers' lives easier'."

With 110 years of industry-firsts and game-changing products, Whirlpool has been consistently investing in innovation and product development. The ability to see beyond the current needs and behaviors of its consumers to create solutions that address how to improve their lives at home, permeates Whirlpool's culture. World Class Manufacturing, IoT, environmental and social responsibility, leading-edge design, craftsmanship, and digital technologies drive innovation at Whirlpool Corporation.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately US $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at (https://www.whirlpool.com).

