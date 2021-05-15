This summer shop for Symphony Air Coolers on no cost EMIs starting Rs. 667 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian summers are notorious for their unabating temperatures as a result of which cooling appliances become a necessity.
The most popular option that consumers prefer are air coolers, as they are relatively inexpensive, offer optimal cooling, and are eco-friendly. One of the best brands in the air cooler industry is Symphony. Customers can shop for Symphony coolers on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 667 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
Symphony coolers come with advanced features like the electric humidity control that prevents humid air from circulating indoors and maintains a cool airflow. The EMI Store offers a wide array of Symphony coolers based on their type, capacity, features and price range.
Some of the best-selling Symphony air coolers available on the EMI Store are mentioned below with their starting EMIs.
1. Symphony tower air cooler on EMIs starting Rs 875/Month
2. Symphony desert air cooler on EMIs starting Rs 1,125/Month
3. Symphony personal air cooler on EMIs starting Rs 800/Month
4. Symphony 35 Litre air cooler on EMIs starting Rs 917/Month
Customers from cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can shop for Symphony coolers online on the EMI Store.
The best part about shopping online from the EMI Store is that you can get air coolers on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and several other discounts. You can choose a convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months and get the air cooler delivered within 24 hours.
Go ahead and shop from the comfort of your home on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 4 easy steps:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
2. Choose the air cooler you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.
3. Add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.
4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent registered mobile number. Ordered item will be delivered to your home on the same day.
