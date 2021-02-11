This Valentine's Day, gift Dyson Corrale straightener with intelligent heat control technology

You would like to read
- Tata Communications collaborates with Micron Technology
- TCS wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award
- L&T Technology Services recognized as Leader in Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study
- Vedavaag Systems intimates inauguration of Abhayam (Abhaya) project
- TVS Motor introduces TVS intelliGO technology with TVS Jupiter
New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): The only hair straightener with flexing plates, the Dyson Corrale straightener features pioneering micro hinged plate technology, which flexes to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on heat.
The Dyson Corrale straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology. Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool features three precise temperatures, using a platinum sensor that measures the temperature 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor, which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat. Combined with Dyson's 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology, the Corrale straightener also delivers cord-free performance, making it the perfect tool to gift loved ones who want to care for their hair by reducing heat damage without compromising on style.
Dyson hair care tools such as the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson airwrap styler and Dyson supersonic hairdryer are available on Dyson.in, at all 8 Dyson Demo Spaces in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and in other cities through Direct to home. The Dyson hair care tools are also available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora and Nykaa; select Croma stores; and on select salon partners.
The Dyson Corrale straightener is priced at INR 36,900.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor