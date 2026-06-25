VMPL New Delhi [India], June 25: Titan Smart, one of India's leading smartwatch brands from Titan Company Limited, has announced its association with the Rugby Premier League (RPL) as the official timing partner. Through this partnership, Titan Smart will play an integral role in one of India's most exciting new sporting properties, reinforcing the significance of precision, performance and every moment that shapes the outcome of elite competition. The association reflects Titan Smart's commitment to India's growing sports ecosystem and its connection with consumers who embrace active lifestyles and leverage real-time health tracking, fitness insights and smart connectivity to support their everyday performance. Through its portfolio of smartwatches, the brand empowers users to stay connected, motivated and focused on their goals.

This philosophy finds a natural extension in the Rugby Premier League, one of India's newest professional sporting properties that embodies ambition, resilience and high performance. Supported by Rugby India and developed in partnership with GMR Sports, the league brings together internationally renowned rugby stars and leading Indian talent on a competitive platform designed to elevate the sport's profile in the country. As the Official Timing Partner, Titan Smart will enjoy a prominent presence throughout the league. Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited. said, "Sport fosters a mindset of continuous improvement, where training, recovery and performance tracking are key to achieving personal goals. As consumers increasingly rely on data-driven insights to optimize their everyday performance, these values align closely with the role smartwatches play in their lives. RPL marks an exciting new chapter in India's sporting landscape and we are delighted to partner with it as the Official Timing Partner. This association allows us to engage with a growing community of sports enthusiasts while supporting the evolution of India's sporting culture."

On the partnership, Mr. Sujoy Ganguly, CMO, GMR Sports, said, "Rugby Premier League is a world-class sporting property built on speed, skill and high performance. Titan Smart's commitment to innovation, precision and empowering active lifestyles makes it a natural partner for the league. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the league's appeal among sports enthusiasts and a new generation of fans." The partnership also comes at a time when consumers are increasingly embracing intelligent, insight-led technologies that empower them to make more informed choices and lead more intentional lives. By associating with a sporting property that celebrates athletic excellence and human potential, Titan Smart continues to strengthen its relevance among a generation that values progress, innovation and purposeful living.

About Titan Smart Wearables: Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading Centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one's style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether it's the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.

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