TO THE NEW Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the Tenth Time

iMEQ Noida (Uttar Pardesh) [India], March 5: TO THE NEW has earned the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2026, marking its tenth recognition and reinforcing its long-standing commitment to building a high-trust, performance-driven workplace culture. The certification is based entirely on employee feedback assessing workplace trust, leadership credibility, collaboration, and overall experience. The recognition comes as TO THE NEW continues to scale its AI-led digital engineering capabilities, helping global enterprises move from experimentation to production-ready adoption of Generative AI and Agentic AI solutions. "At TO THE NEW, culture is not an enabler of growth; it is the foundation that drives it," said Narinder Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, TO THE NEW. "Earning this certification for the tenth time is a reflection of the trust, collaboration, and shared purpose that defines our workplace. We remain committed to building an environment where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to do their best work."

Over the past year, the company has strengthened its people strategy in line with its AI-first vision, expanding structured capability-building programs, accelerating AI upskilling initiatives, enhancing leadership accessibility, and reinforcing transparent growth pathways. These initiatives are designed to ensure teams are not only future-ready but equipped to deliver measurable enterprise impact at scale. Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that TO THE NEW stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

By securing the certification for the tenth time, TO THE NEW underscores its sustained focus on building an organization where innovation, accountability, and collaboration coexist, enabling the company to navigate rapid industry shifts while maintaining a strong, people-centric foundation. Global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov have recognized TO THE NEW for its capabilities across Digital Engineering, Cloud, Media & Entertainment Solutions, Data & AI, and Digital Marketing. TO THE NEW has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® consecutively for many years and have a team of 2000+ passionate 'Newers' spread across North America, EMEA, India, SEA, and ANZ with headquarters in Singapore.

