Truecaller for Business launches new communication capabilities for enriching customer experience

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller for Business, Truecaller's enterprise offering, announces new features to further enhance the communication capabilities of its Verified Business solution, delivering a more inclusive and purposeful customer experience at critical touchpoints of the communication lifecycle. The new features and updates include Business Profile, Call Me Back Feature and User Feedback capabilities.

With these new capabilities, enterprises can enhance brand identity, identify interested customers clearly and get efficient customer feedback. They are designed to cater to the evolving needs of enterprises and significantly strengthen Truecaller's current enterprise offering.

Launched in 2021, Truecaller for Business is a brand identity solution that helps businesses verify their identity, thereby enabling more meaningful engagement with consumers and more trust in communications. Since launch, the solution has seen a wide and accelerated market adoption, now serving over 1850 + active business customers across India and several other key markets across the globe. Apart from providing businesses with significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users, the solution has also resulted in the drastic reduction of frauds and scams that happen over phone calls, thereby ensuring enhanced customer safety across business communications

Speaking on the launch of the new features, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller for Business said, "Trust and Identity are the underlying cornerstones of our offerings. We continue listening to our customers and users to enable and empower a productive, bi-directional communication experience. With these enhanced capabilities, businesses can engage with customers in a trusted manner across more touchpoints in the CX journey."

Highlights of the Key New Features:

- Business Profile: In addition to their brand identity, businesses can now expand and display their authentic brand personality exclusively to Truecaller users. These include exhibiting their online presence with website links, social profiles, and app store links. Businesses will now also be able to add visual context with curated images of product/service offerings.

- Call Me Back: Businesses can now enable interested customers to show their intent and request a callback on a preferred slot. This will enable businesses to avoid repeat calls to disinterested customers, reduce escalations and drive agent productivity.

- User Feedback: Businesses can now listen to their customers with seamless post-call engagement by enabling customer feedback campaigns on missed, rejected, and answered calls. Additionally, Call Rating and Survey Questions can be set up on the post-call experience to capture Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) based insights.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 330 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)