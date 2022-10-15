US Automotive Technology Firm Pi Square Technologies sets up India Tech Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Detroit-headquartered automotive technology firm Pi Square Technologies opened its India Tech Centre in Bengaluru on Friday. India Tech Centre of Pi Square Technologies will focus on innovative product development and embedded engineering services for global automotive and OEM giants including several Fortune 500 companies.

Key focus areas of the India Tech Centre - Bengaluru are emerging automotive technologies such as In-Vehicle Infotainment, Connected Vehicles, Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) leading to Autonomous Driving, Battery Management Systems, Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) Update, Cyber Security, Functional Safety among others.

The Bengaluru facility has provisions for a cutting-edge Automotive Lab and an Automotive R & D centre. More than 120 engineers will be working at the Tech Centre initially and the numbers will be scaled up to 1,000 over the next two years.

The India Tech Centre, located at Karle Town Centre SEZ in North Bengaluru, was inaugurated by Karnataka IT Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that Pi Square Technologies' new automotive Tech Centre in Bengaluru endorses the City's tag as the Technology and R & D Capital of India.

"Bengaluru houses more than 400 R & D centres in various technologies. Glad that Pi Square Technologies is opening its automotive Tech Centre in Bengaluru. With cars becoming increasingly software-driven, the Silicon Valley of India will play a major role in the global automotive industry in the years to come," the Minister added.

"The India Tech Centre - Bengaluru is an important part of our growth strategy. We are strengthening our strategic partnerships with global automotive majors to achieve greener, safer, innovative and efficient mobility solutions for the world. As a global enterprise, we would like to continue to be at the forefront of futuristic automotive technologies," said Pi Square Group President Sarat Kothapalli.

"The opening of Pi Square's India Tech Centre is a major step towards realising our goal of advancement in product innovation, and value-based capacity development for delivering excellence. It paves the path for our next steps towards a stronger and highly efficient Managed Services Delivery System," said Pi Square India CEO Srinivas Raju.

Founded in 2015, Pi Square Technologies is a Michigan (USA) headquartered company. Specialized in providing design services in Automotive Embedded technologies, IOT, Digital Transformation (IT), and Multimedia Production. The Company's mission is to continue to be Better, Faster, Efficient, and Consistent in offering best-in-class service delivery experience to our clients and providing a great place to work for our employees. Pi Square currently serves over fifty clients across the globe including several Fortune 500 companies.

Website: pisquaretech.com

