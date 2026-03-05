VMPL New Delhi [India], March 5: While Artificial intelligence existed in some form for a while, it has lately stormed from labs into boardrooms. Companies are rolling out generative AI pilots--projects that use artificial intelligence to create new content--shifting budgets and rewriting transformation plans. But here's the catch: most are buying tools without rewiring how leaders think. That's the gap Vamsi Posemsetty unveils in his debut book, AIM: Unlocking the AI Mindset. Drawing from over 20 years of experience at Microsoft, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and as part of senior management, Vamsi Posemsetty brings deep cross-industry insights into the evolving role of AI in business. He is also working on developing AI-driven solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries through his own startup venture and the founder of Almaknack.org, a non-profit initiative focused on skill development and AI awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vamsi Posemsetty said, "Artificial Intelligence will not replace leaders, but leaders who learn to think with AI will replace those who don't. AIM is about building that mindset before the market forces it upon you, drawing from real-world lessons in manufacturing and strategy to help executives turn AI into a true competitive edge." At its heart, the book introduces various practical frameworks for executives to assess and enhance their AI readiness. Packed with real-world cases from the manufacturing, engineering, and enterprise worlds, it shows how AI can supercharge productivity, sharpen decision-making, spark creativity, and build lasting competitive advantage. Vamsi also explains why many big-budget digital transformation efforts fail, how leaders can convert AI-related fears into strategic advantage, and why AI adoption is directly linked to future market leadership.

This is especially useful for any founders, CEOs, CTOs, and senior leaders across various sectors like manufacturing and construction where the book educates that AI is not merely a technology shift--it is a mindset shift. Leaders who master this transition will accelerate their growth and competitive advantage. In an era of intelligent systems, AIM: Unlocking the AI Mindset serves as both a mirror and a roadmap. It challenges leaders to re-examine their thinking, frameworks, and strategic intent, because hesitation means losing ground. With its battle-tested frameworks and practical insights, the book aims to turn AI experimentation into enterprise transformation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)