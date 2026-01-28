PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Veefin Solutions Limited, a global enterprise software product company providing digital banking and transaction-banking platforms to banks and NBFCs, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended FY26. The company reported strong profitability in its core standalone business, supported by disciplined execution, healthy margins, and steady progress across its multi-product platform initiatives. Financial Performance Highlights Standalone Performance For the third quarter ended FY26, Veefin reported revenue from operations of ₹20.19 crore, while revenue for the nine-month period stood at ₹46.57 crore. EBITDA for Q3 FY26 came in at ₹11.76 crore, translating into a robust EBITDA margin of 58.25%. For the nine months ended FY26, EBITDA stood at ₹24.33 crore, reflecting a margin of 52.45%.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q3 FY26 was ₹6.00 crore, while PAT for the nine-month period reached ₹12.45 crore. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months stood at ₹4.99, underscoring the company's strong profitability and operating leverage. Consolidated Performance On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations for the nine months ended FY26 stood at ₹213.78 crore. EBITDA for the period was ₹40.84 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 19.10%. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine-month period stood at ₹15.98 crore. Business and Platform Updates During the period, Veefin continued to strengthen its position as a multi-product transaction-banking platform, with active deployments and client engagements across key solution areas including Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, Cash Management Systems, Digital Banking, and Loan Origination and Loan Management Systems.

As of 9M FY26, the company maintained a qualified enterprise sales pipeline of approximately 50 deals valued at around USD 61 million. This pipeline remains geographically diversified, spanning India, South Asia, Africa, the GCC, and South-East Asia. Approximately 78% of the pipeline is non-SCF, highlighting increasing demand for Veefin's broader transaction-banking and digital banking stack beyond supply chain finance. The period also saw continued traction in PSB expansion, with steady operating momentum driven by increased lender participation, deeper sourcing-partner engagement, and rising live transaction throughput across platforms. Veefin further strengthened its on-ground delivery and deployment capabilities by expanding its field, credit-deployment, partner-coverage, and technology teams across key metros and over 20 additional locations pan-India.

Commenting on the performance, the management of Veefin said: "Our Q3 and nine-month results reflect the strength of Veefin's core platform strategy. We continue to deliver strong standalone margins while expanding our presence as a multi-product transaction-banking software provider. We remain focused on disciplined execution, scalable platform adoption, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders." Veefin remains focused on driving sustainable growth through deeper enterprise adoption, geographic expansion, and continued investment in its product ecosystem. With a strong pipeline, expanding platform relevance, and disciplined financial execution, the company is well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for digital and transaction-banking solutions across global markets.

About Veefin Solutions Limited Veefin Solutions Limited is a global enterprise software product company providing digital-banking and transaction-banking platforms to banks and NBFCs across more than 24 countries. Its solutions power critical workflows across financing, payments, lending, and risk management, enabling financial institutions to scale efficiently and securely.