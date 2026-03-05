NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 5: Vikram Mills, a legacy name renowned for manufacturing premium quality wheat flours, has announced a major strategic expansion to its operations. This year, the company successfully implemented a new 100-tons-per-day "rice to rice" processing plant directly at its headquarters at Lawrence Road Industrial Area. This latest development marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution from a specialised flour miller into a comprehensive agro-products powerhouse. Speaking on the development, Mr. Shubham Garg, Director, Vikram Roller Flour Mills Limited said, "The addition of the 100-ton rice-to-rice plant at our Delhi headquarters is an important step for us. It allows us to extend our established wheat processing capabilities into rice while strengthening supply and logistics across NCR. Our focus remains on building capacity in line with long-term demand."

Building on regional success, the launch of the headquarters unit follows closely on the heels of another major operational victory. Just last year, Vikram Mills successfully commissioned a 100-tons-per-day "paddy to rice" plant located in Kiloi, Rohtak. The Rohtak facility expanded the company's rice processing operations, particularly in procurement planning, grading and large-scale handling. The experience from that unit supported the setup of the new headquarters plant and helped streamline sourcing, processing and distribution activities. The seamless implementation of the Rohtak plant reinforced the company's ability to scale beyond wheat. Now, the new headquarters plant builds on that base and expands processing capacity to meet domestic supply requirements in the Delhi NCR region.

Combining "Flour Muscle" with Basmati Rice Production, this is a strategic move to integrate wheat and basmati rice operations at the headquarters. By placing the new rice-to-rice plant at its headquarters, Vikram Mills is effectively combining its traditional "flour muscle", its large-scale wheat processing capacity, with its growing rice operations. This integration offers several distinct advantages for the market: One-Stop Solution: It enables a single manufacturing unit to cater to dual demands, streamlining logistics and procurement. Enhanced B2B Services: Business partners, FMCG retailers and institutional buyers can now source both premium flour and high-quality rice from the same trusted supplier. Supply Chain Efficiency: Consolidating these operations ensures a highly controlled, uninterrupted and efficient supply of essential staples across the capital region.

Looking ahead, as consumer and institutional demand changes, many buyers prefer to source multiple staples from reliable partners. Vikram Mills plans to strengthen its distribution network to serve both food service and retail markets. With the Rohtak and Delhi plants operational, the company will focus on maintaining steady supply and consistent output across its wheat and rice operations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)