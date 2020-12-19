Vivek Tiwari of SATYA MicroCapital bags "The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia" Award

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recognition of his contribution to the empowerment of low-income rural & semi-urban entrepreneurs, across genders, Vivek Tiwari, MD, CEO and CIO of SATYA MicroCapital Limited has been conferred with the prestigious "The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia" award at the 5th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2020-2021 hosted by ET Edge.

Held on virtual platform, the event witnessed Tiwari receiving the award in the presence of the leading lights of the industry. The award acknowledges the exemplary work of leaders who play a significant role in shaping business demographics around the globe. With its motto of creating livelihood through micro-entrepreneurship, SATYA MicroCapital has over the years helped facilitate the financial inclusion of a large number of people across both semi - urban & rural areas of the country under the astute leadership of Tiwari.

"It's certainly a very proud & humbling experience to receive such an esteemed award on an international platform. For this achievement I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the members of SATYA MicroCapital for extending their unflinching support to me in my journey," said Vivek Tiwari, accepting the award with sheer humility.

"I dedicate this award to my entire team for their hard work, and to my family members for their endless support. The cooperation and understanding that I have received over the years has been just phenomenal. With sheer perseverance, all the challenges faced have been triumphed one by one. It's my sincere belief that all my efforts through SATYA MicroCapital will keep on enhancing the lives of many more underprivileged people henceforth," he added.

With the aim to be a catalyst for the socio-economic upliftment of 5 million households by the year 2025, SATYA has adopted a unique Limited Liability Group (LLG) model for extending loans & ensuring repayment. Through this model, the company aims to add a social touch to lending by integrating modern technology in the Microfinance industry.

Moving ahead with its ceaseless commitment of paperless and cashless processes, the NBFC-MFI has evolved its operational framework to digital mode. Clients and their well-being is the foremost priority for SATYA MicroCapital during the COVID-19 pandemic hence it's fast moving towards becoming a first-rate technology-empowered Fintech platform.

The award ceremony was attended by over 5000 people from multiple industries spanning Finance, Energy, Metal, Agriculture & Development, Private Equity, Education, Marketing Communications, FMCG, Logistics, IT, Software & Technology, Electrical & Telecommunication, Real Estate & Infrastructure and Retail, among others.

SATYA MicroCapital Ltd., an RBI registered NBFC-MFI, with a hardworking and dedicated team of over 2,000 plus employees, serves low-income, small and underserved entrepreneurs by extending micro loans in India's rural and semi-urban areas since its inception in 2017. Currently, with a massive presence in over 17,000 villages in 150 plus districts across 21 states, SATYA has expanded its wings with over 4.75 lakh+ active clients in its operational journey of almost three years - A first-of-its-kind milestone of growth for any MFI in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)