Wabtec wins TISS-Leapvault Award for Best Skill Development Program

You would like to read
- Vertex (Group) Global Services expands to Middle East and appoints Dr Asif Iqbal (Chairman, IETO) as Chief Advisor
- Medtronic and Government of Kerala's Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) sign MoU to advance skill development in Kerala
- Sam and Jane Foundation launched "Skill Development Training Centre" for women in Tenali and Guntur District
- GIS Mapping & Geospatial Engineering in India gears up for huge changes
- An innovative association for an unconventional story
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), a leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, announced today its locomotive plant in Marhowrah, Bihar was recognized for the Best Skill Development Program at the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS)-Leapvault CLO Awards India.
The award honors the investment Wabtec made in its employees through learning and skill development initiatives.
"It is an honor to be ranked by this respected authority on workplace and employee development," said Sajid Iqbal, Wabtec's Vice President of Human Resources in India. "Wabtec's success starts with our people. We are committed to empowering our workforce through robust learning and development opportunities that help all employees reach their full potential."
Wabtec's award-winning program is based on a teaming concept. Employees on the factory floor were provided with decision-making tools, which empowered individuals in the team to share responsibilities and drive continuous improvement in safety, quality, delivery, maintenance, and engagement. The skill-development program provided employees a multi-level progression framework. Employees could grow in their careers by passing written tests, practical assessments, and personal interviews.
"The program is improving the team's performance on the factory floor," said Shankar Dhar, Vice President of Operations at Wabtec's Marhowrah plant. "We are seeing a 31 percent improvement in the skill level of employees since the plant began operations in 2018. More important, this results-oriented training is driving customer satisfaction, expanding the capabilities of our factory, and enabling our employees to grow in their careers."
The state-of-the-art Marhowrah factory began operations in September 2018 and has delivered more than 350 locomotives to Indian Railways. The 500,000-sq-ft plant uses lean manufacturing processes enabling the team to deliver 120 locomotives a year.
Today, more than 70 percent of the facility's workforce is from Marhowrah and its surrounding communities, and over 25 percent of the workforce is female. Wabtec's partnership with both global and local suppliers has helped establish an integrated ecosystem, enabling a fast ramp up of local manufacturing and creating more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs across India.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor