Why holistic nurturing of students is crucial- A take by Dhruv Global School

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/Mediawire): DHRUV Global Schools started as a vision of the Malpani Foundation to provide a haven for students where they could grow into confident, balanced individuals proficient in the 21st-century skills they would need to acquire for claiming their rightful place in the world.

The first campus, a dream of Dr Sanjay Malpani, an educationist, parenting guide, and Yoga mentor of international repute, opened at Sangamner in 2004 and since then there has been no looking back.

The DHRUV Global school campus at Sangamner today has a 7-Star rating and has been ranked at the second position in all of Maharashtra and 7th in the list of all India residential campuses.

"Children must be taught how to think, not only what to think", which forms the basis of a child's daily routine at DHRUV and lies at the foundation of the success story of all Dhruvians.

The continued phenomenal success brought about by the implementation of a well-structured, progressive pedagogy and sustained quality delivery that can easily be measured by the tally of more than 1,200 National-International Medals that the school academic, performing art and sports achievers have brought home, promoted the foundation to open its second campus at Sus, Pune in 2018.

The Pune Campus too kept the tradition of excellence alive and in such a short span of time has already made a name of itself as a campus that nurtures a child to perform at his personal best. The medals that the students of the Sus, Pune campus have already brought home are testimony to the effectiveness of the DHRUV ethos.

The teaching ideology at DHRUV Global School is based on the theory of Multiple Intelligence with the belief that, given a chance and with appropriate guidance, children can achieve set goals in the area of their aptitude. The commitment to providing children choices, guidance, encouragement, and the finest learning experience is evident in the pedagogy followed at DHRUV.

Based on the theory of Multiple Intelligence, at DHRUV Global School, there is a balanced emphasis on academics, co-curricular activities, and in-house guidance for competitive examinations with a view to making students intellectually competent, physically sound, and socially useful individuals. The students can pursue their interests and strengths to the best of their abilities. In place is a strong and supportive School Council to help the institution always stay ahead of any challenges while the structured team and In charges ensure flawless day-to-day functioning.

The sole aim at DHRUV is to nurture a confident generation who are global in thought and deeds but Indians at heart. The 21st century child has already outgrown 21st-century education. A school that keeps ahead of time will serve the students' needs, and is at the core of DHRUV philosophy, as is the desire to take the quest for educating oneself beyond the confines of the classroom routine. There is a tangible growth engagement between the teacher and the learner at DHRUV that helps nurture the innate qualities of students creating academic achievers, progressive thinkers, eloquent communicators, as well as productive and responsible citizens.

Learning how to think is of more value than memorising information. The students at DHRUV are encouraged to ask questions and think beyond the acknowledged. Activities like Science Exhibition, Maths Mela, Commerce Clubs encourage students to develop practical skills, enabling them to apply their learning to unfamiliar situations and think critically about different issues. Linguistic development, concept formation, socio-emotional skills along academic development happen simultaneously through exploration, interrogation, and self-discovery.

With over 4,500 satisfied parents the DHRUV family continues to grow with the third campus opening its portals at Undri, Pune in June 2021. The new campus at Undri will provide each Dhruvian the same set of values and opportunities that have made Dhruvians stand out at the school level and also when they venture into the world as multifaceted professionals.

The state-of-the-art 5Acre Undri campus has a plethora of indoor facilities like a 10-lane Shooting Range, Temperature Controlled Swimming Pool, Basketball, Badminton, Tennis Courts, dedicated Studios for performing arts like Music, Theatre, Sculpture, Painting, and Dance. The outdoor 200 meter Athletic Track, Artificial Climbing Wall, and Football Field add to the avenues open to students.

The empathetic, experienced staff and faculty, well versed with the DHRUV core vision and philosophy are all set to nurture the children under their care into confident individuals who stride ahead with a belief in their own abilities.

Dhruv is truly a guiding star in the world of learning as it nurtures 'CONFIDENCE' and creates "A new generation of youth who are global in minds but Indian at hearts."

ENROLL TODAY! Visit http://bit.ly/DGSUadmissions or call us at +91 9146058080

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)