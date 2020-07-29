JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Cryptocurrency needs insurance, education and crime traceability to survive, says Adv PM Mishra

Ramagya School Noida promotes positive mental health among students through Gita Paath and meditation
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Wibmo launches Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) for banks

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Wibmo Inc

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wibmo Inc, a leading provider of payer authentication services in the world and India's largest provider of card payment security solutions today announced the launch of Wibmo Video-KYC, its video-based KYC solution to enable banks to digitally onboard their customers.

With Indian regulators opening up digital channels for KYC compliance, banks are looking at faster and more cost-effective ways to onboard customers especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic. This solution will not only help banks and financial service providers bring on new customers, but also opens up more ways for reaching their customers online.

Wibmo Video-KYC serves as a one-on-one digital interaction platform between banks and their customers.

"Wibmo's Video-KYC platform has been designed keeping in mind the emerging need of financial service providers and their customers world-wide to establish a trust relationship in a digital world. Built to ensure secure methods of identity verification, it is another important addition to ACCOSA-IVS, the company's comprehensive enterprise-class suite of digital identity verification services launched last year. Built with end-to-end data encryption, and AI-based user verification technologies, it complies with RBI guidelines in India and the requirements of banks in all countries that we serve today," said Govind Setlur, CEO of Wibmo.

"Our customers today trust us with their payment security and digital payments, and this builds on that trust and extends it," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wibmo launches Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) for banks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wibmo Inc, a leading provider of payer authentication services in the world and India's largest provider of card payment security solutions today announced the launch of Wibmo Video-KYC, its video-based KYC solution to enable banks to digitally onboard their customers.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wibmo Inc, a leading provider of payer authentication services in the world and India's largest provider of card payment security solutions today announced the launch of Wibmo Video-KYC, its video-based KYC solution to enable banks to digitally onboard their customers.

With Indian regulators opening up digital channels for KYC compliance, banks are looking at faster and more cost-effective ways to onboard customers especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic. This solution will not only help banks and financial service providers bring on new customers, but also opens up more ways for reaching their customers online.

Wibmo Video-KYC serves as a one-on-one digital interaction platform between banks and their customers.

"Wibmo's Video-KYC platform has been designed keeping in mind the emerging need of financial service providers and their customers world-wide to establish a trust relationship in a digital world. Built to ensure secure methods of identity verification, it is another important addition to ACCOSA-IVS, the company's comprehensive enterprise-class suite of digital identity verification services launched last year. Built with end-to-end data encryption, and AI-based user verification technologies, it complies with RBI guidelines in India and the requirements of banks in all countries that we serve today," said Govind Setlur, CEO of Wibmo.

"Our customers today trust us with their payment security and digital payments, and this builds on that trust and extends it," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Wibmo launches Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) for banks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wibmo Inc, a leading provider of payer authentication services in the world and India's largest provider of card payment security solutions today announced the launch of Wibmo Video-KYC, its video-based KYC solution to enable banks to digitally onboard their customers.

With Indian regulators opening up digital channels for KYC compliance, banks are looking at faster and more cost-effective ways to onboard customers especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic. This solution will not only help banks and financial service providers bring on new customers, but also opens up more ways for reaching their customers online.

Wibmo Video-KYC serves as a one-on-one digital interaction platform between banks and their customers.

"Wibmo's Video-KYC platform has been designed keeping in mind the emerging need of financial service providers and their customers world-wide to establish a trust relationship in a digital world. Built to ensure secure methods of identity verification, it is another important addition to ACCOSA-IVS, the company's comprehensive enterprise-class suite of digital identity verification services launched last year. Built with end-to-end data encryption, and AI-based user verification technologies, it complies with RBI guidelines in India and the requirements of banks in all countries that we serve today," said Govind Setlur, CEO of Wibmo.

"Our customers today trust us with their payment security and digital payments, and this builds on that trust and extends it," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22