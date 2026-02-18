(4th to 6th from left) Urvashi Patole - Partner, WingManX; Krithika Sane Co-Founder WingManX; Nilesh Sane Founder and CEO, WingManX with jury members at WingManX Awards 2025-2026

NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: In a recent development, WingMan X - an app-based platform for motorcycling enthusiasts emerged as the pioneers to host the first-of-its-kind WingManX Awards Inaugural Edition. Dedicated to honour individuals and communities from the Indian motorcycling culture, the awards night was hosted in Pune on 15th February 2026. With actor and emcee Aman Yatan Verma being the host, the awards witnessed esteemed presence of key dignitaries including Mr. Nilesh Sane, Founder and CEO of WingManX; Dr. Sahil Trimbake, Co-founder, WingManX, and Urvashi Patole, Partner at WingManX. The awards were presented in the presence of Mr. Anil Valiv, Regional Transport Officer, and Colonel Arun Dattaji Patole (Retd.), Indian Army Veteran, alongside an esteemed jury comprising respected contributors from the motorcycling, safety, and community ecosystem including Harjeet Singh Makkar, Lt. Col. Sohan Roy, Kalyanaraman Venkatesan, Akhtar Shaikh, Sonia Jain, Sachin Chavan, Atharva Mandke, among other prominent names.

An evening dedicated to recognising the individuals and communities shaping India's motorcycling culture through responsibility, leadership, and consistent contribution, WingMan X Awards brought together riders, community leaders, industry partners, and distinguished guests from across the country. The invite-only awards night marked one of India's first large-scale recognition platforms focused entirely on rider-led communities and grassroots contributors within the motorcycling ecosystem, honouring riders and official clubs whose impact often happens away from the spotlight but remains central to the strength of the riding community. Nilesh Sane, Founder and CEO of WingManX, stated, "When I started riding, it wasn't about finding the biggest group. It was about finding the right people to ride with, people you could trust on the road, especially with safety at the forefront. WingManX began with that simple intent. Today riders across India are connected on one platform where identity, trust, and reputation matter. Every kilometre becomes a credential, and every ride builds credibility."

"These awards recognise the riders and communities who quietly set better standards for everyone. We are honoured to launch the first-of-its-kind awards that honour the motorcycling culture of India." Co-founder Dr. Sahil Trimbake highlighted the importance of community as the foundation of motorcycling culture stating, "Community is not about numbers, it is about behaviour. Strong communities help riders learn better habits, promote safety, and create accountability." "Through track days, meetups, ride academies, and collaborations across cities, we've seen riders come together not just to ride, but to grow together. These awards celebrate that collective effort and I congratulate every winner and participant."

The awards followed a structured evaluation process designed to ensure credibility and fairness. Nominations were reviewed by a selection committee, followed by public voting and independent jury evaluation, with final results determined through a 50:50 combined scoring model. Urvashi Patole, Partner at WingManX, explained the intent behind the awards and stated, "We wanted recognition to feel earned. Riders know when something is genuine and when it isn't. These awards celebrate consistency, responsibility, and contribution, not just visibility. The goal was to acknowledge people who strengthen the ecosystem often without seeking attention." Jury member WingMan X Lt. Col. Sohan Roy, emphasised the significance of such recognition platforms, noting, "These kinds of community awards are important because they recognise individuals who often remain unspoken of, the pillars and backbones who quietly hold communities together and shape riding culture through responsibility and commitment."

The Award Categories and Winners are as follows Individual Categories: - Shreyash Wagh - The Ultimate WingMan Award - Hardeep Singh - Mentor of the Year Award - Sami Sayyed - Nomadic Soul Award - Baljeet Singh Kochhar - Long Haul Legends Award - Sahan Singh Kochhar - Rising Star Award - Banny Raiyani - Ride Architect Award - Jyotiprakash Deka - Soul Rider Award - Rajat Gawarle - Guardian Rider Award - Dr. Mohanraj Shankar - Pillar of the Community Award - Mohua Polley - She Rides Free Award - Shatabdi Samanta - Track Titan Award - Hrishikesh Shrikant Mandke - Stunt Ace Award - Kapil Jain - Community Creator Award - Priyanka Barua - Digital Pulse Award

Club Categories: - RE650 Owners Group - Club of the Year Award - Throttle Trekkers Biking Community - Soul Club Award - Biker Babes - Women Power Collective Award - Da Pune Vstrom Crew - Safety-First Club Award - Mhow Riders Club - Most Active Riding Club Award - Detour India - Best Club Event of the Year Award Industry Support The WingManX Awards were supported by ecosystem partners aligned with rider safety and community growth. DSG joined as Gear Partner, 100kmph as Apparel Partner, Vredestein Tyres as Grip Partner, BluArmor as Communication Systems Partner, and Ashok Travel World as Travel Partner, with additional support from UKIIYO, Diva Pageants, Wildfit Pune and partner brands.

Envisioned as an annual property, the WingManX Awards aim to continue recognising riders and communities shaping India's evolving motorcycling culture. As the evening concluded with winners, jury members, and riders sharing the same stage, one idea stood clear, motorcycling in India is no longer just about machines or miles, but about people, trust, and the communities that bring riders together. To download WingMan X app, please tap the below link IOS - www.apps.apple.com/in/app/wingmanx/id6479581088 Android - www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wingmanx.mobile About WingManX Launched in 2024, WingManX has grown rapidly, crossing 80,000 app downloads and bringing together over 600 riding communities nationwide. The platform enables riders to discover rides, build reputation, and engage with communities through shared experiences and structured interaction.

Over the past year, WingManX has supported rider meetups, moderator sessions, training programs, and community-led initiatives across India, reinforcing the idea that motorcycling culture grows strongest when riders invest in each other. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)