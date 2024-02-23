Wings Publication International is thrilled to announce the winners of the Golden Book Award 2024
New Delhi [India], February 23: "Golden Book Awards" stand as a beacon of literary excellence, celebrating and honoring outstanding authors and their literary works. This prestigious award recognizes and applauds the literary achievements that captivate readers and contribute significantly to the world of Literature.
After a duration of 5 months, the judges have made their decision, and we are excited to reveal the winners of the Golden Book Award.
Renowned Jury of the Golden Book of Awards:
Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.
Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.
Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and founder of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.
Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognise these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature."
The winners of the Golden Book Awards 2024 are:-
Anupam Kher - Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography
Twinkle Khanna - Welcome to Paradise
BK Shivani - The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life
Joy Alukkas - Spreading Joy: How Joyalukkas Became the World's Favourite Jeweller
Dev Gadhvi - 6 Sundays a Week Life
Mitesh Khatri, Indu Khatri - The Law of Attraction: Master the Universal Energy to Unleash Your Potential
Rakhi Kapoor - Breaking Free Embracing Me - Healing from childhood abuse and toxic conditioning
Hridyansh Pinjani - Sizzling Brownie :100 Stories that influenced me
Vasudevan Kidambi - One Page Communicator
Sahana Murali - Fish can fly
Devina Rao - Emotion Alchemy
Navneet Kampani - Unmasking the Real You: A journey from self-awareness to action
Jignesh Padhhiyar - Unfolding the Life
Amol Ujagare - The Investment in failures
Nitin Ghadge, Dhanashree Sagare - Secrets of Financial Freedom
Prakash Narkhede - Unbox Your Creativity
Dr Kumar Dattatray Nanaware - Premachi maitri (lovely friendship)
Raju S Jha - Drunken Manager
Sunil Bharti - Holistic Health with Acupressure
Kirit Panwala & Rohan Panwala - Theory of Suspicion
Sheeraz Shah - Papa's Coffee Machine
Gaurav Tiwari - Love. That Lasted Forever
Bindu Kaul - Love...The saga unveiled
Prema Raghavi - Petradhu Malaiyalavu Peradhadhu Kallalavu
Sanjeev Panackal Thomas - Karachi to Malabar - An Odyssey of Love
Prasad Joshi - Whispers Of Triumph : Real-Life Tales and Proven Strategies of Resilient & Purposeful Living
Sushant Madaan - A Fish That Grows Tomato
Pradeep Apte - Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj The Complete Works
Raushni Srivastava - My Heart Out
Dr.Thomas Kuzhinapurath - The Contemporary Family: What Parents and Children Need to Know
Pekingto Y. Jimo - The Lost Mission
Dr. Bitumani Borah - Soulful Connections
Vinod Kumar Mushyam - The Elusive Self
Samraj Savi - Shiv Sevika Savi - Greatness Begins
Immane Shiphrah - The Loudest Silence
Navneet Kulkarni - Born to Win Hearts
Sreenath H S - Bharataratna Sir M Visvesvaraya -- His Economic Contribution and Thought.
Sanjiv Saran - The Drop and the Glop
Dr Gayatri Narasimhan - Unifying Pathways
Syead Wahabuddin Nasir - Glimpses from The Wild - I: In Search of...
Navveen Balani - Echoes of Tomorrow: The Responsible AI Awakening
Dr Sudha Kumari - Rupaye ka Bhraman Package
Srividya Balakrishnan - Tales in verse from distant lands
And more....
For detailed information, please visit: https://goldenbookawards2024.com/
Wings Publication International extends its warmest congratulations to all of this year's winners and looks forward to recognizing their continued success in the future.
Wings Publication is fastest growing publishing company in Asia having offices in UAE and India and partner offices in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. It supports first-time authors to polish their books and make them international standards in association with International Authors' Association.
