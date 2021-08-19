Zebrs makes it easier to own gadgets with its flexible EMI & Pay later options

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Zebrs is an eCommerce startup in India that provides customers with an easy, secure, and fast online shopping experience through strong payment and logistical support.

Electronic gadgets are the need of the hour and one can hardly imagine a life without these gadgets.

But owning these gadgets can be quite challenging. Fortunately, platforms like Zebrs offer easy EMI & Pay later options that let the consumers own the electronic products of their choice. Having wide association with major banking and financial merchants of the country such as HDFC Flexipay, Bajaj Finserv, Zest Money, and ICICI cardless EMI, Zebrs has made it easier for consumers to buy their favorite needs at the most affordable EMIs. In last 2 years, Zebrs India assisted 29323 customers achieve EMI solution and added revenue of 5,27,81,58,000 crores.

Zebrs mission is to deliver a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience to its users and be the region's EMI e-commerce platform of choice. Rakesh Prajapat, the Founder of Zebrs says that there's a lot of potential in the Indian EMI business Eco system. With the limited disposable income, Rakesh Prajapat knew it's difficult for Indian households to invest in gadgets.

Thus, he incubated (https://www.zebrs.com), an eCommerce platform that offers easy and affordable EMI's for all the products in need. With a vision for a better India, he is proud to have started a company that is made in India, serves in India, earns in India, and pays for India. Punit Kalani, the director of Zebrs believes in enhancing the consumer experience through technology and innovative minds.

Zebrs has a wide selection of product categories ranging from consumer electronics to home & living and furniture. It offers a comprehensive range of benefits to customers by providing them with No Cost EMI and Cardless EMI services. Worried about the delivery? Well, once the order is placed and accepted by the team, the estimated time of delivery is 4 to 7 days from the date of technically and commercially clear order and acceptance. Zebrs is planning to launch user-friendly products such as Zebrs care and premium product insurance service at pocket-friendly costs. Upscaled by a team of professionals, Zebrs is known for delivering value-added and quality services. Having helped hundreds of consumers own their dream gadgets, the team strives to be India's favorite e-shopping destination.

Zebrs is proud to have received "Media labs awards for the best platform for EMI options". It also appeared in Forbes India magazine (May issue 2021). Visit (https://www.zebrs.com) to know more about their offerings.

