Zee Learn Limited announces Q3 FY21 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10, (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020.

Commenting on the business performance, Vikash Kumar Kar, Whole Time Executive Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited said, "The core education sector is yet to fully recover from the adverse impacts caused due to the pandemic.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the company continues to offer high-quality pedagogical support to meet the learning needs of its students, while staying sharply focused on its business continuity measures. We hope the various government notifications on the gradual reopening of the educational institutions will improve business situation progressively. The company will be leveraging its network strengths to rebuild and drive positive growth in the coming days."

Rakesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Zee Learn Limited, said, "We hope that the educational sector is revived soon by reopening of schools and other institutions. The company continues to follow a strict financial regime to protect the overall earnings & profitability of the company in these pandemic times."

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated Rs in Crore

Quarter ended Nine months ended

31 December 2020 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 31 December 2019

Particulars Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

Revenue from operations 51.19 76.27 117.84 210.13 409.20

Other Income 17.93 13.40 8.48 41.29 31.81

Total Revenue 69.12 89.67 126.32 251.42 441.01

COGS / Operational Cost 4.59 21.00 24.99 43.01 104.05

Employee benefits expense 25.05 24.43 34.71 79.93 106.67

Selling and marketing expenses 1.42 1.94 2.50 5.03 14.70

Other expenses 12.72 8.98 11.40 33.14 32.98

Total expenses 43.79 56.34 73.61 161.11 258.40

EBITDA 7.40 19.93 44.23 49.02 150.80

EBITDA percent 14 percent 26 percent 38 percent 23 percent 37 percent

Finance Cost 12.28 12.69 15.30 37.39 46.06

Depreciation & amortization expenses 12.68 13.20 15.05 39.67 44.83

Profit before tax and exceptional items 0.38 7.43 22.35 13.24 91.72

Profit before tax and exceptional items percent 1 percent 10 percent 19 percent 6 percent 22 percent

Tax 0.16 5.18 6.03 7.43 24.38

Profit after tax 0.21 2.24 16.32 5.81 67.34

Profit after tax percent 0 percent 3 percent 14 percent 3 percent 16 percent

Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone Rs in crore

Quarter ended Nine months ended

31 December 2020 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 31 December 2019

Particulars Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

Revenue from operations 15.13 19.58 34.88 69.95 142.87

Other Income 7.01 7.05 6.63 20.93 17.49

Total Revenue 22.14 26.63 41.51 90.89 160.36

COGS / Operational Cost 1.65 3.04 3.58 13.23 21.78

Employee benefits expense 5.92 6.20 7.26 18.82 22.91

Selling and marketing expenses 1.25 1.53 1.37 4.39 7.17

Other expenses 4.60 1.93 4.42 12.01 13.20

Total expenses 13.42 12.71 16.62 48.45 65.07

EBITDA 1.72 6.87 18.25 21.50 77.80

EBITDA percent 11 percent 35 percent 52 percent 31 percent 54 percent

Finance Cost 6.03 6.39 6.22 18.44 18.49

Depreciation and amortization expense 2.23 2.23 1.90 6.70 6.41

Profit before tax 0.47 5.29 16.76 17.30 70.39

Profit before tax percent 3 percent 27 percent 48 percent 25 percent 49 percent

Tax 0.15 1.28 4.09 4.32 18.15

Profit after tax 0.31 4.01 12.68 12.98 52.24

Profit after tax percent 2 percent 20 percent 36 percent 19 percent 37 percent

Key Business Indicators

December 2020 end December 2019 end

Pre K Schools 1,956 1,916

K-12 Schools 142 139

Key Financial Indicators (Standalone)

Q3 FY 21 Q3 FY 20

Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) 4.18 (22.35)

EPS (Rs) 0.01 0.39

EBIDTA percent 11 percent 52 percent

9M FY 21 end 9M FY 20 end

Net Bank Borrowings (Rs in cr) 105.75 103.30

Debt Equity Ratio 0.40 0.39

Key Financial Indicators (Consolidated)

Q3 FY 21 Q3 FY 20

Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) 2.90 (1.54)

EPS (Rs.) (0.01) 0.45

EBIDTA percent 14 percent 38 percent

9M FY 21 end 9M FY 20 end

Net Bank Borrowings (Rs in cr) 305.32 297.25

Debt Equity Ratio (excluding non-controlling interest) 0.81 0.76

Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn:

* Zee Learn selected as India's Most Admirable Education Brand 2020 by The Brand Story

* Zee Learn awarded as the "Most Desired Brand in Education" under the Diversified category, 2020

* Zee Learn recognised as the Company of the Year 2020 by The CEO Story magazine in the COVID Special edition

* KidzeeRecognised as Leading Preschool Chain (National) at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020

* Kidzee awarded for Innovation in Preschool Pedagogy at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020

* Kidzee awarded for Innovation in the Curriculum in Early Childhood Development at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020

* Kidzee won the National Early Child playschool chain of the year award at the 10th Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020

* Mount Litera Zee School awarded for Innovation in Special Needs Education at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020

* Mount Litera Zee School awarded National K12 School Chain of the year at the Education Innovation Awards 2020

* Zee Learn certified as Great Place to Work for the period 2019-2020

* Zee Learn recognized as Dream Companies to Work for in Education sector 2020 by World HRD Congress

* Zee Learn recognized for its outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019

* Zee Learn recognized as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019

* Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India

* Mount Litera Zee School won the Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India

* Mount Litera Zee School wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India.

* ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight's "Maharashtra's top 20 Educational Institute" issue, 2019

