Zee Learn Limited announces Q3 FY21 results

You would like to read
- Outcome of Board meeting of Agarwal Industrial Corporation
- Zee Learn Limited releases Q2 FY21 Results
- Harbhajan Singh launches Amulya Mica Imperial Premium Laminates Veneer Collection
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 38.84% in the June 2020 quarter
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 105.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10, (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020.
Commenting on the business performance, Vikash Kumar Kar, Whole Time Executive Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited said, "The core education sector is yet to fully recover from the adverse impacts caused due to the pandemic.
Despite the ongoing challenges, the company continues to offer high-quality pedagogical support to meet the learning needs of its students, while staying sharply focused on its business continuity measures. We hope the various government notifications on the gradual reopening of the educational institutions will improve business situation progressively. The company will be leveraging its network strengths to rebuild and drive positive growth in the coming days."
Rakesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Zee Learn Limited, said, "We hope that the educational sector is revived soon by reopening of schools and other institutions. The company continues to follow a strict financial regime to protect the overall earnings & profitability of the company in these pandemic times."
Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated Rs in Crore
Quarter ended Nine months ended
31 December 2020 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 31 December 2019
Particulars Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Revenue from operations 51.19 76.27 117.84 210.13 409.20
Other Income 17.93 13.40 8.48 41.29 31.81
Total Revenue 69.12 89.67 126.32 251.42 441.01
COGS / Operational Cost 4.59 21.00 24.99 43.01 104.05
Employee benefits expense 25.05 24.43 34.71 79.93 106.67
Selling and marketing expenses 1.42 1.94 2.50 5.03 14.70
Other expenses 12.72 8.98 11.40 33.14 32.98
Total expenses 43.79 56.34 73.61 161.11 258.40
EBITDA 7.40 19.93 44.23 49.02 150.80
EBITDA percent 14 percent 26 percent 38 percent 23 percent 37 percent
Finance Cost 12.28 12.69 15.30 37.39 46.06
Depreciation & amortization expenses 12.68 13.20 15.05 39.67 44.83
Profit before tax and exceptional items 0.38 7.43 22.35 13.24 91.72
Profit before tax and exceptional items percent 1 percent 10 percent 19 percent 6 percent 22 percent
Tax 0.16 5.18 6.03 7.43 24.38
Profit after tax 0.21 2.24 16.32 5.81 67.34
Profit after tax percent 0 percent 3 percent 14 percent 3 percent 16 percent
Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone Rs in crore
Quarter ended Nine months ended
31 December 2020 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 31 December 2019
Particulars Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Revenue from operations 15.13 19.58 34.88 69.95 142.87
Other Income 7.01 7.05 6.63 20.93 17.49
Total Revenue 22.14 26.63 41.51 90.89 160.36
COGS / Operational Cost 1.65 3.04 3.58 13.23 21.78
Employee benefits expense 5.92 6.20 7.26 18.82 22.91
Selling and marketing expenses 1.25 1.53 1.37 4.39 7.17
Other expenses 4.60 1.93 4.42 12.01 13.20
Total expenses 13.42 12.71 16.62 48.45 65.07
EBITDA 1.72 6.87 18.25 21.50 77.80
EBITDA percent 11 percent 35 percent 52 percent 31 percent 54 percent
Finance Cost 6.03 6.39 6.22 18.44 18.49
Depreciation and amortization expense 2.23 2.23 1.90 6.70 6.41
Profit before tax 0.47 5.29 16.76 17.30 70.39
Profit before tax percent 3 percent 27 percent 48 percent 25 percent 49 percent
Tax 0.15 1.28 4.09 4.32 18.15
Profit after tax 0.31 4.01 12.68 12.98 52.24
Profit after tax percent 2 percent 20 percent 36 percent 19 percent 37 percent
Key Business Indicators
December 2020 end December 2019 end
Pre K Schools 1,956 1,916
K-12 Schools 142 139
Key Financial Indicators (Standalone)
Q3 FY 21 Q3 FY 20
Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) 4.18 (22.35)
EPS (Rs) 0.01 0.39
EBIDTA percent 11 percent 52 percent
9M FY 21 end 9M FY 20 end
Net Bank Borrowings (Rs in cr) 105.75 103.30
Debt Equity Ratio 0.40 0.39
Key Financial Indicators (Consolidated)
Q3 FY 21 Q3 FY 20
Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) 2.90 (1.54)
EPS (Rs.) (0.01) 0.45
EBIDTA percent 14 percent 38 percent
9M FY 21 end 9M FY 20 end
Net Bank Borrowings (Rs in cr) 305.32 297.25
Debt Equity Ratio (excluding non-controlling interest) 0.81 0.76
Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn:
* Zee Learn selected as India's Most Admirable Education Brand 2020 by The Brand Story
* Zee Learn awarded as the "Most Desired Brand in Education" under the Diversified category, 2020
* Zee Learn recognised as the Company of the Year 2020 by The CEO Story magazine in the COVID Special edition
* KidzeeRecognised as Leading Preschool Chain (National) at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020
* Kidzee awarded for Innovation in Preschool Pedagogy at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020
* Kidzee awarded for Innovation in the Curriculum in Early Childhood Development at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020
* Kidzee won the National Early Child playschool chain of the year award at the 10th Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020
* Mount Litera Zee School awarded for Innovation in Special Needs Education at the 17th World Education Summit & Awards 2020
* Mount Litera Zee School awarded National K12 School Chain of the year at the Education Innovation Awards 2020
* Zee Learn certified as Great Place to Work for the period 2019-2020
* Zee Learn recognized as Dream Companies to Work for in Education sector 2020 by World HRD Congress
* Zee Learn recognized for its outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019
* Zee Learn recognized as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019
* Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India
* Mount Litera Zee School won the Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India
* Mount Litera Zee School wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India.
* ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight's "Maharashtra's top 20 Educational Institute" issue, 2019
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor