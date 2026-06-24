PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a major breakthrough for clinical artificial intelligence, the LaennecAI Clinical Research Team announced today that Zorgm Pro, an educational reference answer engine built exclusively for verified physicians, achieved a score of 98.54% on a publicly verifiable reconstruction of India's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate medical courses (NEET PG) 2025 paper. Educational reference answer engine for verified physicians becomes one of the first source-grounded clinical AI systems to surpass the 95% threshold on a publicly verifiable NEET PG benchmark - Achieved a 98.54% score on the NEET PG 2025 benchmark using a publicly documented evaluation methodology

- Every answer is backed by citations from peer-reviewed journals, clinical guidelines, and regulator-approved sources to help reduce AI hallucinations - Available free for verified physicians, with clinical-language outputs designed specifically for medical education and practice According to the company's evaluation, Zorgm Pro answered 152 of 154 questions correctly, with one incorrect answer and one unanswered question. The benchmark was conducted using a documented methodology that has been made publicly available for independent review. The result demonstrates the potential of source-grounded clinical AI systems to perform at a high level on complex medical education benchmarks while maintaining transparency through evidence-backed responses. Zorgm Pro is raising the bar for clinical AI

Unlike conventional AI systems that generate responses without source attribution, Zorgm Pro utilizes an end-to-end Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture designed to reduce hallucinations. The platform retrieves information from a curated library of peer-reviewed journals, clinical guidelines, and regulator-approved drug labels, providing citations alongside responses. The evaluation conducted by the LaennecAI Clinical Research Team found that Zorgm Pro performed strongly when assessed against the NEET PG benchmark and compared with other widely available AI systems evaluated under the same framework. A notable example occurred on a question regarding paediatric HIV vertical-transmission prophylaxis, where Zorgm Pro cited India's national PPTCT guidance (NACO India), international NIH Perinatal Guidelines, and relevant FDA-approved references in support of its response.

"The results are impressive. The real win is achieving them with an AI that is less prone to hallucinations, one that looks up only curated, evidence-based sources, and is not a black-box system," said Dr. Akhil Das, Clinical Lead at LaennecAI. "We built Zorgm Pro because doctors deserve AI they can trust," added Dr. Arathy Varghese, Co-founder and CTO of LaennecAI. "An answer is only as good as the evidence behind it. Ours comes with the source attached every time, so a doctor never has to take it on faith." Elite medical education, democratized at zero cost NEET PG is the primary gateway to specialist training for medical graduates in India, with up to 230,000 candidates competing each year. By offering a specialized clinical AI platform free for credentialed medical professionals, Zorgm Pro aims to support medical education, self-learning, and evidence-based reference.

In alignment with scientific transparency, the LaennecAI Clinical Research Team has published its technical methodology online. The corrected text-only question subset, prompt templates, and grading methodology have been made publicly accessible for independent review. About LaennecAI LaennecAI is a medical AI company with teams across London, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Kochi. The company builds clinically focused AI tools for doctors and patients under the Zorgm brand. Its products include Zorgm Pro, a free clinician-only medical education answer engine for continuing medical education, self-learning, and evidence-based reference, alongside patient-facing self-management technologies and an AI as Medical Device digital stethoscope for respiratory and cardiac monitoring.

LaennecAI's approach is grounded in curated medical sources, clinical governance, privacy, and regional relevance. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)