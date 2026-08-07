Under the strategic leadership of its visionary Founder and CEO, Mr. Dhruvin Shah, the digital streaming platform 'JOJO' App has successfully revolutionized the regional entertainment industry. Following a grand entry into the digital space, this Ahmedabad-based company has rapidly bridged the gap between high-quality storytelling and regional representation. Currently listed on the BSE with a market capitalization of approximately Rs. 685 crore, the parent company 'JOJO Limited' is preparing to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) within the next one to two years.

The OTT market in India has grown to over Rs. 28,000 crore, with Gujarat emerging as a major commercial market alongside Maharashtra in Western India. Gujarat accounts for an economic share of 8% to 10% in the country's total OTT revenue and subscription market, representing more than ₹2,800 crore. Driven by high-speed internet and rising per capita income, content growth in regional languages has accelerated significantly, with audiences enthusiastically consuming dubbed global content alongside Gujarati programming.