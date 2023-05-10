Acharya Panchakarma - Setting the standard for Ayurveda
Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medical system based on natural remedies and holistic healing, has been in practice for over 5,000 years. Recently, Ayurveda has become increasingly popular among those who seek alternative medicine. Acharya Panchakarma, a small traditional Ayurvedic clinic in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is a remarkable example of a business that has successfully upheld Ayurveda's ancient wisdom.
Acharya Panchakarma is headed by 65 year old Radhamony. She is a traditional Vaidya from the well renowned Acharya Vaidya family in Kerala. “ Ayurveda is in my blood. The knowledge is passed on to me by my forefathers. I am just taking it forward and preserving it for generations to come”, says Radhamony.
One of Acharya Panchakarma's most celebrated products is the Kanaka Prabha pain oil, which consists of 52 ingredients that are carefully selected and handpicked. The ingredients are then combined using traditional methods that have been passed down from generation to generation, resulting in an effective pain relief oil that is renowned worldwide.
“It was never a business. It will never be. I run Acharya Panchakarma as a service to the society. It was only last year we registered it as a business to comply with laws and regulations”, says Radhamony.
The Acharya family takes pride in the traditional methods they use to create their products. All of their products are handmade in small batches of 200 liters once a week. They handpick the herbs used in their products, with most grown in their own herb farm. These traditional methods and ingredients sourcing methods ensure the highest quality and effectiveness of their products. Acharya Panchakarma's popularity has steadily increased over the years, and people from all over the world depend on their natural healing properties. Customers pre-book their orders to ensure they get their favorite products as the waitlist is often long.
Radhamony’s passion for natural remedies and traditional methods in healing is at the core of Acharya Panchakarma. Such small honest clinics are the heart of Ayurveda and pride of India. They should be celebrated, cherished and preserved for generations to come.
First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:27 AM IST