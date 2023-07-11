Saniya Chordia is a visionary leader who is passionate about empowering individuals to embrace their creative potential. She is the founder of Ventive Makers Circle, a dynamic co-working space that provides a nurturing environment for creatives to thrive.Saniya Chordia was born and raised in Pune, India. She attended two schools in Pune, St. Mary's School and Symbiosis International School. She then went on to study architectural design at Parsons, The New School for Design in Manhattan, New York.Saniya Chordia is passionate about creating a supportive and inclusive environment for creatives. She believes that everyone has the potential to be creative, and she is committed to helping people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.About Ventive Makers CircleIn 2017, Saniya Chordia founded Ventive Makers Circle. The space was created to provide a supportive environment for creatives to collaborate, learn, and grow. Ventive Makers Circle also hosts regular events and workshops to foster innovation and social change.Ventive Makers Circle is a co-working space and community for creative individuals in Pune, India. The space provides a variety of resources and support services to help creatives achieve their goals. Ventive Makers Circle also hosts regular events and workshops to foster collaboration and innovation.Saniya Chordia is passionate about creating a more just and sustainable world. She believes that creativity is essential to solving the world's most pressing problems. Ventive Makers Circle is a space where creatives can come together to make a difference.Additional details about Saniya Chordia's interests:Architecture: Saniya Chordia is passionate about architecture as a way to create beautiful and functional spaces. She believes that architecture can be used to improve people's lives and make the world a better place.Design: Saniya Chordia is also interested in design as a way to communicate ideas and solve problems. She believes that design can be used to make the world a more beautiful and user-friendly place.Art: Saniya Chordia is a fan of all forms of art, from painting and sculpture to music and dance. She believes that art can be used to express emotions, tell stories, and challenge the status quo.Technology: Saniya Chordia is interested in the intersection of technology and creativity. She believes that technology can be used to empower creatives and make their work more accessible to the world.Social justice: Saniya Chordia is passionate about using her creativity to promote social justice. She believes that creativity can be used to raise awareness of important issues and inspire people to take action.Environmental sustainability: Saniya Chordia is also committed to environmental sustainability. She believes that creativity can be used to find innovative solutions to environmental problems.Saniya Chordia's journey as the founder of Ventive Makers Circle demonstrates her unyielding commitment to fostering creativity and empowering individuals. She has established a vibrant community through her visionary leadership that supports collaboration, growth, and inclusivity. Saniya's relentless pursuit of excellence has made Ventive Makers Circle a beacon of inspiration for all creatives who want to make their mark on the world. As her influence grows, one can only imagine the remarkable contributions that Saniya Chordia and the Ventive Makers Circle community will make in the future.She is a creative force who is making a difference and continues to grow and expand her circle of influence at Ventive Makers Circle, a place for collaborators and creators.