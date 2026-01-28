Gurugram (Haryana) [India]: Learning Routes, India's leading online education consulting platform, has launched the scholarship programme designed to make quality higher education accessible to all students. The initiative is taken to address one of the most significant barriers to educational advancement, the cost of tuition. With over 104,800 students successfully enrolled and a legacy spanning nine years, Learning Routes has established itself as a trusted partner in online education. The online degree scholarship programme aims to provide financial support for undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive programs at India's top-ranked universities.

Comprehensive Online Degree Scholarship by LR As online degrees have become a necessity, competition has become fierce. Enrolling in online courses has become a practical choice for working professionals and freshers. However, tuition costs remain a significant challenge for many students. Learning Routes has the objective of removing financial constraints in education. Scholarships are available for a wide range of undergraduate (BBA, BCA, BA, BSc, and BCom, etc.) and postgraduate (Online MBA, MCA, MA, MSc, MCom) and executive education programs. Learning Routes has partnered with India's top NAAC-accredited, UGC-recognized, and NIRF-ranked universities, including Amity University, Manipal University, UPES, and NMIMS, among others.

With 550+ experienced counsellors, Learning Routes provides personalized scholarship advice that is tailored to each student's educational goals and financial situation. Word from the Learning Routes Founders "Education must not be limited by financial constraints," said Mr. Karan Semta, Co-founder at Learning Routes. "We've witnessed countless talented students postpone or abandon their educational dreams due to financial pressures. This scholarship program is our commitment to ensuring that every motivated learner has the opportunity to upskill and advance their career through quality online education." "We believe talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn't," said Mr Suraj Mishra, Founder at Learning Routes. "This initiative empowers motivated students to chase their dreams without financial barriers holding them back."

Education shouldn't be a privilege; it's a right. 'That's why we have launched this scholarship to fuel India's digital workforce through flexible online programs, said Learning Routes Co-Founder Mr. Dheeraj Chhabra. In today's fast-paced world, online degrees are the great equaliser. Our scholarship removes financial barriers so talent from every corner of India can thrive., said Varun Talwar, Co-founder at Learning Routes. Who Can Apply? Candidates seeking an online degree programme or planning to opt for one through Learning Routes is eligible to apply for this scholarship programme if they meet the following criteria. Should have completed 10+2 for a UG course and a bachelor’s degree for a PG course.

Working professionals looking to upskill through online or executive programs. Scholarship Application Process: How to Apply? Follow these simple steps to avail the scholarships:

Log in to the Learning Routes official website.

Register as a new user to generate your login credentials

Verify with OTP

Submit the enquiry form

Receive a scholarship guidance call from LR counsellors

Complete the application with the counsellor’s guidance About Learning Routes Learning Routes is India's premier online education consulting platform with a nine-year legacy of helping students make informed career decisions. With over 104,800 successful enrollments and guidance provided to 2.3 million individuals, Learning Routes partners with top NAAC-accredited, UGC-recognized universities to offer quality online undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive programs. The company's mission is to make quality education accessible, affordable, and aligned with career aspirations.