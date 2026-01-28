Mumbai, January 21, 2026: The Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF) will host LIBF Expo 2026 from January 30 to February 1, 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The event is open to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, investors, job seekers, and institutions, regardless of background.

Positioned as a future-focused platform, the Expo will span 1.7 lakh square feet and feature over 200 exhibitors from 20+ sectors, including manufacturing, MSMEs, real estate, healthcare, technology, education, and more.

LIBF Expo 2026 stands out with strong global participation, featuring exhibitors, business delegations, and entrepreneurs from Africa, the UK, Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Australia, and beyond. This international presence will foster opportunities for cross-border partnerships, sourcing, investment, and joint ventures.