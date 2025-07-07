People-First Powerhouses Redefined the Future of Work at 5th edition of Most Preferred Workplace
Celebrating excellence in Employee Experience and Workplace Culture, 5th edition of Most Preferred Workplace brought together over 125 plus HR leaders spotlighting the cultural shift in the progressive and preferred workplaces in India.
Team Marksmen Network successfully concluded the 5th Most Preferred Workplace 2025 on June 27th, Friday at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. In association with EY as Knowledge Partner, held under the central theme of ‘The Culture Code: Building Workplaces That Win’, the evening conclave convened over 125 plus HR leaders, People Experts, DEI Heads, Policymakers and distinguished guests from government, delving into the transformational landscape of employee experience, evolving work culture and stand out initiatives in the evolving workplaces of future.
“The world of work is evolving faster than ever. Today, we’re navigating a unique moment in history - where five generations work side by side, each bringing their own values, strengths, and expectations. It’s a beautiful opportunity, but also a complex challenge. Balancing traditional experience with new-age thinking, and aligning everyone under one culture, is no easy task”, said Rishi Kapoor, CEO and Director, Team Marksmen Network.
Gracing the special occasion, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commission, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), shed light on the critical role of purposeful infrastructure in fostering inclusive, future-ready workplaces that prioritize people and progress. His insights offered a fresh perspective on how strategic planning and urban development intersect with organizational culture and employee well-being.
Important dignitaries such as CP Gurnani, Co-Founder & CEO, AIonOS also participated at the forum as a Special Guest. In his address to the esteemed delegates, Gurnani emphasized: “A strong, inclusive culture forms the bedrock of any successful strategy in today’s evolving work landscape. Today’s technology offers tools that isolate noise, enhancing communication. The vision is to create a harmonious blend of individual experiences and data.” Drawing from his rich leadership journey, he shared powerful insights on aligning organizational values with innovation, adaptability, and long-term growth.
The conclave was further graced by eminent politician Shri Kripashankar Singh as a Guest of Honour, whose address remained focused on perfectly bridging governance, vision, and evolving future of workplaces in India’s growing economic landscape. He spotlighted, “Through countless stories and lessons, we are reminded that when each of us does our work sincerely, the whole system thrives.”
Firebrand IRS officer known for her daring approach to work and commitment for social and cultural welfare, Shrimati Pallavi Darade, also graced the forum as a Special Guest. In her address, Darade highlighted the importance of authentic leadership, purpose-driven action, and the human connection in driving both people and progress. Her experiences and insights served as a strong reminder that leadership isn’t just about direction—it’s about impact, empathy, and inspiring change from within.
Important industry experts such as Sudhir Warrier, Head - Learning & Development - Home Business (In-Premise Connect), Reliance JioInfocomm; Roma Bindroo, People Director & Head of HR, Sanofi CHC, South Asia; Vidya Mohan, Partner- People Advisory Services, Ernst & Young; Raakesh Jain, Executive Director & CEO - Cement Division PRISM JOHNSON LIMITED; Vishal Sharma, ED & CEO, Godrej Industries (Chemical division) were notable among the industry luminaries who graced the august gathering.
The forum also felicitated 35 plus organisations as a Most Preferred Workplace 2025, for redefining employee experience, adaptability, and innovation. Backed by research from LeadCap Ventures, this platform recognizes organizations that are reshaping the future of work across key pillars like DEI, Reskilling, Work-life Balance, and Purpose-led Culture.
Those recognised on this celebratory evening included:
- Adani Total Gas Limited
- Amdocs
- Anant National University
- Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt
- Ardom Towergen Private Limited
- Biocon Ltd
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Coforge Ltd
- Cyble Inc.
- DCB Bank Ltd
- Federal Bank
- Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd
- Grazitti Interactive LLP
- Hindalco Industries Limited
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Indospace Development Management Pvt Ltd
- Innodata India Pvt. Ltd.
- JMS Mining Pvt Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Lenskart Solutions Limited
- Lohia Corp Limited
- Marico Limited
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- NTPC Limited
- One 97 Communications Ltd. (PayTM)
- Prism Johnson Limited [Cement Divison]
- Quinnox
- Ramboll India Pvt Ltd
- Refex Group
- Sagility India Limited
- Sanofi Consumer/ Opella
- SKF India Limited
- Sonata Software
- Syngenta Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd
- Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd.
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra
- Timex Group India Ltd
- VA TECH WABAG LTD
- Value Creed
- VFS Global
