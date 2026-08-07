National, August 6th, 2026: PhonePe today announced the official launch of Fixed Deposit (FD) Distribution on its platform, partnering with prominent Banks and NBFCs. Expanding its comprehensive financial services suite, PhonePe in partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank has also introduced an innovative, first-of-its-kind digital micro-savings product — the Daily Recurring Deposit (SIP). This offering enables users to build a disciplined savings habit with investments starting at just ₹100 per day.

The launch enables opening FDs directly within the PhonePe app, designed to act as a stable, low-risk savings option. Users can seamlessly discover, compare, and instantly book FDs from trusted partners. FDs booked with the partner banks are insured up to ₹5 Lakh by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Additionally, it enables users to invest across multiple banks and facilitates seamless management of all their FDs within the PhonePe app.

A key highlight of the announcement is the introduction of the Daily RD (SIP), launched in strategic partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank. Combining the flexible, automated habit of a daily SIP with the security and familiarity of a bank deposit, the Daily RD allows mainstream consumers, Millennials, Gen Z, and underbanked populations to automate small-ticket investments ranging from ₹100 to ₹1,000 per day. Backed by the simplicity and scale of UPI Autopay, this micro-saving mechanism offers instant liquidity, allowing users to withdraw funds after just 7 days or stop the mandate anytime with no penalties on missing investments during a consecutive 15-day grace period.