Unleashing the potential of immunology to improve public health
New Delhi (India), May 4: From the identification of blood groups to the use of monoclonal antibodies for therapeutics, immunology is changing the face of modern medicine. Advancing research in immunotherapy is expanding into more areas, such as cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases, immunodeficiency disorders, safe organ transplantation, understanding cardiovascular disorders, and vaccine development.
Largely driven by increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and growth in biotechnology and pharma industries, the global immunoassay market is projected to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2027 from USD 40.23 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.3%. From a global perspective, immunoassays are regarded as the frontline diagnostics for early-stage diagnosis and conducting epidemiological studies.
With a wide range of applications, immunology continues to play an important role in improving patient outcomes by enabling research and development of therapeutics.
Increasing use of immunoassays in oncology
The growing incidence of various types of cancers has led to the development of innovative and advanced immunoassay techniques to effectively screen oncology biomarkers in samples. In recent years, immune-oncology therapeutics, used to stimulate the patient's immune system to achieve a long-term response against cancer, are currently included in treatment protocols. In fact, in India, there have been several recent advances in cancer immunotherapy research and treatment.
Growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical markets
Immunoassays play a crucial role in drug discovery and monitoring, with ELISA and radioimmunoassay being used for immunogenicity assessment of various biologics. Globally, in 2022, immunology drugs represented a significant portion of the new drug market and are forecasted as a key area of growth for speciality pharmacies in the next few years. Several studies point to the growing application of genomic immunohistochemistry in targeted therapy to develop improved recombinant monoclonal antibodies.
A surge in autoimmune diseases
Autoimmune diseases afflict nearly 5% of the global population, and epidemiological studies have shown a steady rise in their incidence and prevalence in the last decade. It is interesting to note that recent studies have indicated that environmental factors such as pollution account for 40-70% of all autoimmune diseases3. Traditional immunology techniques such as ELISA, IFA, Immunoblot and CLIA are routinely deployed for the detection of various clinical implications like allergies and autoimmune diseases. Design improvements in immunoassays and a deeper understanding of genetics are playing a major role in studying specific antibody structures, signal generation and detection of a greater number of autoimmune diseases. As a result of the improvements, the detection assays are more specific and accurate for disease diagnosis, thus offering enhanced patient care.
