Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table: India and Pakistan's latest rankings

Check India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman team rankings on the Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table here. Check India and Pakistan's remaining matches here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

India are on the verge of topping the Group A points table of the Asia Cup 2025 if they chase down the 128-run target against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
 
Asia Cup 2025 format
 
In the Asia Cup 2025, teams in each group will play against the other three once. The top two teams after the conclusion of the round-robin matches will qualify for the Super 4 round, where the top two teams from the other group will join them.
 
In the Super 4 round, the four teams will again play against each other, and the two teams that top the Super 4 table will qualify for the grand finale, which is scheduled to take place on September 28.
 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table
Teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
India 1 1 0 0 2 10.483
United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 0 -10.483
Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 4.65
Oman 1 0 1 0 0 -4.65
  More to follow
 

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

