Asia Cup 2025 Group B points table: AFG, SL, BAN, HKC team standings

Asia Cup 2025 Group B points table: AFG, SL, BAN, HKC team standings

Afghanistan has made an impressive statement in their opening game, collecting 2 crucial points and a dominant net run rate (NRR) of +4.700.

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

The Asia Cup 2025 is heating up, and Group B is already showing signs of becoming a tightly contested battle. With early wins setting the tone, teams are now fully aware that every point, and more importantly, every decimal in the net run rate, could be the difference between qualification and elimination.
 
Afghanistan has made an impressive statement in their opening game, collecting 2 crucial points and a dominant net run rate (NRR) of +4.700. Their commanding performance has immediately positioned them as one of the early frontrunners in Group B. With strong all-round showings, Afghanistan looks like a side ready to challenge for the title.
 
 
Asia Cup Group B points table
Team Mat Won Lost NRR Drawn Pts
Afghanistan 1 1 0 4.7 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2.595 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 -0.65 0 2
Hong Kong, China 2 0 2 -2.889 0 0
 

Sri Lanka, the reigning champions, kicked off their Asia Cup campaign in style with a dominant 8-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, collecting their first 2 points and making an early statement in Group B.
 
Bangladesh, who began their tournament on a high with a solid win in their opener, faced a setback in their second outing against Sri Lanka. The loss not only cost them momentum but also dented their net run rate, which now stands at -0.65, despite having 2 points from two matches.
 
As the group stage unfolds, a clear divide is beginning to emerge between the teams that have started strong and those still searching for form. Afghanistan, with their emphatic win earlier, also sit on 2 points but with a superior net run rate, giving them an edge in the standings.
 
With net run rate already playing a significant role, the remaining matches in Group B are poised to be crucial. Every run scored and every over bowled could make a difference in determining which teams advance to the Super Four. The race is still open, and fans can expect high-intensity contests ahead as teams look to secure their spot in the next round.
 

